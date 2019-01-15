State Rep. Michael Grant will be the featured speaker at our Third Wednesday Coffee tomorrow. Recently selected as House Majority Whip, Grant will discuss the upcoming legislative session. The Coffee will be sponsored by Chapman Insurance Group. Please join us from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center for networking, learning and coffee.
The Gilded Grape Winery will host the Jan. 24 Business Card Exchange. Remember to bring plenty of business cards to hand out, and a small gift to promote your business — a bottle of wine from the Gilded Grape, perhaps?
We had a great kick-off party at Kingsway Country Club for our 8th Annual Hottest Business Day in Paradise Business Expo that will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Event Center. Exhibitors who attended received plenty of information on how to make the most out of the day and those who couldn’t make it (conflicts galore this time of year) will get their packet delivered. Open the packet and use the envelope stuffers (include them with your end of month statement to clients) and put up the posters. The more people who attend the Expo, the better for your business. Great connections were made at the party, too, and that interaction among members will be in force before the Expo doors open and after they close. We still have eight booth spaces open, so unless you expect more than 1,200 people to walk in to your office/business on Feb. 7, you need to be at the Expo. Call Bob White at 941-627-2222 for details.
And, mark your calendar for the Feb. 20 Chambers breakfast with the Rays when the Charlotte, Englewood and Punta Gorda Chambers will meet for coffee, networking and more at the Charlotte Sports Park. The festivities begin at 8 a.m. — and plan to stay to for the Rays’ practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.