By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Though Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare is celebrating 50 years in the community, its mission remains the same: have open conversations about mental and behavioral health and decrease stigma.
What started as one location in Punta Gorda, has expanded to three, serving Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Arcadia.
CBHC CEO Victoria Scanlon estimates that in their 50 years, they have served more than 95,000 patients.
The Sun spoke to Scanlon about the anniversary, how CBHC has grown, and more.
How long have you been with Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare?
I’ve been with them for 13 years. I started as clinical director. We had about 100 staff at that time and we had only one location in Punta Gorda, and now we are just under 250 staff and we have locations in Port Charlotte and Arcadia, so we’ve grown quite a bit, just in the time I’ve been with the company.
Do you have anything special planned for the 50th anniversary?
We had a staff and board member celebration over a month ago. We consider the summer ball [Fred Lang Foundation Summer Ball] to be the community celebration of our 50th anniversary.
What are your hopes for the next three to five years for CBHC?
We want to continue to meet community needs in a rapid way. Sometimes you can’t exactly anticipate what those issues are — for example, trauma after Hurricane Charley in our community; another example, (is) the opioid crisis nationally. Realistically, we will be affected by various stressors and traumas, so we will be really receptive to those things.
How do you think CBHC’s role in the community has shifted?
I’m grateful CBHC is not the only one getting the word out. The county and the sheriff and the schools are having conversations of their own. Behavioral health alone cannot just be CBHC’s responsibility. The community has to have involvement. The county has supported us in Tallahassee and beyond. I definitely feel like we’re in it together as a community now. I think we’ve been seeing it for the past decade. Parkland did add some intensity to the conversation.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
