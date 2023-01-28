featured topical Charlotte Chamber Business Expo is Feb. 2 By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Jan 28, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Hundreds attended the 2019 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. The 2023 event is on Feb. 2. SUN FILE PHOTO White PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — Ready to network and meet local business owners?The 12th annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Business EXPO is planned for Feb. 2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.Bob White, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, said about 800 to 1,000 people attend the event on an annual basis. "The last two years, due to COVID, the amount of attendees was less than usual, but this year we are anticipating a great turnout," White said.There will be more than 90 exhibitors."It will be a packed house," White said. "It's a great opportunity to promote or market your business, and network with other professionals in the area."White said the chamber had "phenomenal growth in members" over the past year."We have many seasoned members, so it will be a great opportunity for new business owners to converse with experienced business owners," he said.The public is invited from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 500 guests will receive a free "goody bag" filled with items from local businesses.Nonmembers may sign up for a booth at special pricing, which includes a one-year membership. Call 941-627-2222 for details.The theme this year is "Hottest Business Day in Paradise." Admission is free to the public .The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now County judge faces lawsuit from Andrew Sheets Interstate slowed due to crash in Port Charlotte One dead, 5 injured in U.S. 41 crash Four women charged in prostitution sting operation Man flees crash scene, later arrested on DUI charge
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.