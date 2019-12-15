We have a big week ahead in Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Land. I will get to that in a moment, but first let’s discuss a very important and timely issue - White Elephant Gift Exchanges. With so many groups relying on this fun tradition for their holiday festivities, a few directions are (obviously, given some recent correspondence) needed. No, you don’t actually give someone a white elephant, you don’t have to dress up as a white elephant, and there will be no live white elephants at the party. Ok? Sorry.
According to my uncle, Wiki P. Org, the term “white elephant” refers to an extravagant, but impractical, gift that cannot be easily discarded. The phrase is said to come from the historic practice of the King of Siam, now Thailand, giving rare albino elephants to courtiers who had displeased him, so they might be ruined by the animals and upkeep costs. Today’s white elephant
gifts are often something found around the house to be re-gifted, a gag gift, or something very nice for your holiday guests to, well, fight over.
I have a couple choices to give at my upcoming event (insert evil laugh here) but the rules are simple: Bring a wrapped gift according to your host’s guidelines, draw numbers for gift choosing order, after the first gift is opened the next participants can either take that gift or choose an unwrapped gift to open. And repeat!
In between your events this week, make time to attend the Third Wednesday Coffee at 7:15 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Our sponsor this month — the December tradition for as long as I can remember — is the Charlotte Sun. This is a special event with many young faces in attendance, side-by-side with our business members, because trophies will be awarded to the top participants from the 41 st Annual Christmas Parade. It will be a fun, festive business morning.
On Thursday we will be celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Integrity Employee Leasing. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 128 W. Charlotte Ave. in Punta Gorda. Please attend and help us congratulate Integrity Employee Leasing.
To ease your travel stress and help avoid those long airport lines, TSA pre-check registration will continue at the Punta Gorda Airport through Friday. Schedule your appointment by registering at www.identogo.com/rv.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, 900 W. Marion Avenue, will host a very special Christmas Gala event at the museum, on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. The benefit for the museum will be a tribute to Bob Hope’s USO Show. Each night will begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception followed by the USO Show at 7:30 a.m. Tickers are $60 each or $100 for
two at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org, or by calling 941-575-9002. Come out and enjoy a bit of nostalgia.
Toys for Tots is back in Charlotte County and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has a big box in the Port Charlotte office for you to fill with new, unwrapped toys for local children.
Please stop by and make a donation this week, and picture the happy faces.
And if you need to purchase gifts, including white elephant gifts, please remember to always Shop Charlotte!
Teri Ashley is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Email: tashley@charlottecountychamber.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.