Lois Croft, Southwest Florida regional director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Sean Doherty, director of tourism for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach and Convention Bureau, with the 2022 “Vacation Rental Heroes” Terry Haynes, of Little Gasparilla Vacation Rentals, and Katie Megliney, of Islander Properties.
Lois Croft, Southwest Florida regional director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Sean Doherty, director of tourism for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach and Convention Bureau, with the 2022 “Restaurant Front of the House Hero,” Savannah Pyles, lead server at Farlow’s on the Water.
Lois Croft, Southwest Florida regional director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Sean Doherty, director of tourism for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach and Convention Bureau, with the 2022 “Attraction Hero of the Year,” Valerie Wolfrey, curator of the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Lois Croft, Southwest Florida regional director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Sean Doherty, director of tourism for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach and Convention Bureau, with 2022 Charlotte Chapter of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association scholarship winner Mia Rivieccio. Rivieccio is on staff at The Perfect Caper and has a goal of opening a food truck and catering business.
Lois Croft, Southwest Florida regional director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Sean Doherty, director of tourism for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach and Convention Bureau, with 2022 Charlotte Chapter of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association scholarship winner Emilee Davis. Davis is preparing to study at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
Sean Doherty, director of tourism of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach and Convention Bureau, and Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance, Chair of the Tourism Development Council, with 2022 Tourism Hall of Fame recipient Kathy Burnam, marketing director of the Fishermen’s Village.
Sean Doherty, Director of Tourism for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, welcomes guests to the annual tourism luncheon.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Ray Killian, Stephanie Ouellette of SUPEnglewood Kayak Rentals and Eco Tours, and Sunseeker Resorts representative Rachel Tomlinson
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Patti Allen, general manager of Fishermen’s Village, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center’s Mexican buffet
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
TV personality Denella Ri’chard was the keynote speaker.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Lois Croft, Southwest Florida Regional Director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, shared details about the FRLA and its role in the local tourism industry.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau honored local tourism "heroes" at an award ceremony Thursday as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
The event was held in partnership with the Charlotte Chapter of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
"The event recognizes hospitality and tourism industry employees who have been instrumental in consistently delivering an exceptional experience to visitors and residents alike," the visitor bureau said in a press release.
Each year, the visitor bureau inducts a member of the local hospitality industry into the Tourism Hall of Fame. This year's recipient was Kathy Burnam of Fishermen's Village.
"Kathy has been an extraordinary ambassador for Fishermen’s Village and the entire destination for over 20 years," the bureau said in the press release.
The bureau also presented tourism "hero" awards in several categories.
The winners are:
• Lodging Front of House Hero: Ella Crane, Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside
• Lodging Back of House Heroes: Melissa Dietzler, Wyvern Hotel, and Liame Avramov, Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites
• Vacation Rental Heroes: Katie Meginley, Islander Properties, and Terry Haynes, Little Gasparilla Vacation Rentals
• Restaurant Front of House Hero: Savannah Pyles, Farlow’s on the Water
• Restaurant Back of House Hero: Juan Cazares, Lock ‘N Key Restaurant
• Attraction Hero of the Year: Valerie Wolfrey, Peace River Wildlife Center
The lodging association awarded scholarships to three culinary students:
