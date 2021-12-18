PORT CHARLOTTE — After waiting seven months, it was getting hard for Port Charlotte to believe a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen would ever come to the former TGI Friday’s site at 18600 Veterans Blvd.
But Cheddar days are coming.
Final plan approvals were signed off by the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Division Sept. 17, and a permit for demolition of the TGI Friday’s building — just across the parking lot from Best Buy — was issued Sept. 30, clearing the way for the site’s clearing.
Site superintendent Andy Blanks, of restaurant general contractor ResCon Group, reported that the TGIF teardown — a process that normally takes three to four weeks — had been pushed back to Jan. 3.
Once demolition is complete, according to Blanks, Port Charlotte should have a finished Cheddar’s in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
The Cheddar’s chain will likely implement a prototype more than 2,000 square feet larger than the old Friday’s.
It will fill the 135-mile gap between the Fort Myers and Pinellas Park stores and join 180 other Cheddar’s in 28 states.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, launched in 1979, is best known for scratch-made comfort-food staples like honey-butter croissants, chicken pot pie, hand-battered chicken tenders and in-house-smoked baby back ribs.
According to Mashed.com, more than 90% of what Cheddar’s serves really is made in house from scratch.
