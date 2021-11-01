When news broke that Christmas Tree Shops was coming to Port Charlotte, social media lit up with transplanted northeasterners calling it their “happy place” and gushing, “Love this store. We shop for hours in there. LOL, we usually fill the trunk and car. They have some beautiful things.”
The original Christmas Tree Gift Shop opened on Cape Cod in the 1950s.
It wasn’t until 20 years later that the store became a year-round, low-frills destination for bargain-priced fun finds from home décor to candy. (Think Ollie’s merges with HomeGoods.)
But a recent Christmas Tree Shops ad made it clear that locals shouldn’t get too worked up about continuing to shop at their back-home happy place after the holidays are over.
“Yule Fit Right In!” it read. “Christmas Tree Shops is hiring full- and part-time positions FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON. A SEASONAL holiday store is coming close to you in Port Charlotte.”
Checking out its 18500 Veterans Highway space prior to Oct. 31, and you’d find aisle after aisle of ghoulish masks, makeup, capes and prosthetic fangs, courtesy of Spirit Halloween.
Literally overnight, it’ll begin to look a lot like Christmas in there.
Around Nov. 1, Christmas Tree Shops will, as one spokesperson put it, “swoop in” to transform the location into one of the chain’s trial Florida popups.
It’s a relatively low-commitment way for the retailer to test more Florida waters, in nine mammoth locations, many of them currently occupied by Spirit Halloween.
Marc and Pam Salkovitz of Massachusetts-based Handil Holdings purchased the chain last year, when parent company Bed Bath & Beyond purged itself of noncore businesses.
They’re managing their new acquisition cautiously — in part with trial popups—and don’t plan an immediate expansion beyond their 80 profitable year-round stores, including only two in Florida at Jacksonville and Altamonte Springs.
“We currently operate in 20 states mostly along the East Coast,” Marc told an interviewer earlier this year. “And we have a strategic plan for growing the chain post-COVID. We believe that the CTS value proposition and positioning fills a void between an Ollie’s customer and a HomeGoods customer; we offer value and selection in a pleasant and inviting atmosphere. This sweet spot will fuel store expansion beyond our existing portfolio, and we are especially optimistic that the current retail landscape will provide new and favorable real estate opportunities for the brand.”
The stores’ branding will eventually abridge down to “CTS” across all locations and continue an “Every Season, Every Reason” motto, to change their image as Christmas-only shops.
Except in Port Charlotte, where it will be a Christmas-only shop this year.
