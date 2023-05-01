I often think how grateful I am to be a part of a strong organization in an amazing community with the dynamic membership the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has. We have had a phenomenal growth with so many new members, productive and beneficial events, while continuing to strategically forge our path as we approach our 98th year representing our business community of Charlotte County!

There is a great deal of value available to any business to invest into the success of their organization. Being raised in the corporate world, there are key principals that have remained with me over the past 30 years. Never be afraid to ask and never hesitate to ask big. I am asking for our membership to remain engaged and participate in our activities, whether you are a new member or have been a member for 30-50 years.


   

Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

