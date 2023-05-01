I often think how grateful I am to be a part of a strong organization in an amazing community with the dynamic membership the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has. We have had a phenomenal growth with so many new members, productive and beneficial events, while continuing to strategically forge our path as we approach our 98th year representing our business community of Charlotte County!
There is a great deal of value available to any business to invest into the success of their organization. Being raised in the corporate world, there are key principals that have remained with me over the past 30 years. Never be afraid to ask and never hesitate to ask big. I am asking for our membership to remain engaged and participate in our activities, whether you are a new member or have been a member for 30-50 years.
Our networking events are beneficial on multiple levels. It gives our members the opportunity to meet new businesses and gain potential customer/clients. Our members can catch up with friends, and after all, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is about putting chamber members together with other chamber members. This is an incredible resource and a direct road map when the need arises for a particular product or service.
I welcome any business in Charlotte County and beyond to be a part of our organization and put an even brighter spotlight to market and promote your business to our 1,000-plus members. The return on investments is guaranteed with your engagement and participation!
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar & Grill, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, May 17 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: Hotwire Communications. Program: Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, presented by Annette Bales, Executive Director of Sales, Services & Experience. Quarterly New Member Orientation immediately following our program. Come on out and get informed about the amazing world class resort, opening in the fall. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at Lake Michigan Credit Union, 2120 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
One Price Dry Cleaners & Express Alterations (grand opening/member event): 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2395 Tamiami Trail, Suite 110, Port Charlotte. Cookies and refreshments provided. Each attending member will receive a $20 gift card. A $100 gift card will be raffled to one lucky winner. Registration is required. All attending members must register via our website to qualify for any gift cards or raffle.
Community Resource Network Port Charlotte (grand opening): 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 531 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (ribbon-cutting to take place at 5:30 p.m.). Entertainment, refreshments, giveaways and tours. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Granny Nannies (15-year anniversary celebration): 5:30–7 p.m., Friday, May 12, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda (Visual Arts Center). Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
