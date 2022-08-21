I often think how grateful I am to be a part of an amazing organization in an amazing community with the dynamic membership the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has. We have had a phenomenal year with so many new members, productive and beneficial events, reviving our Charlotte County Young Professionals, new initiatives, and the list goes on.
There is a great deal of value available to any business to invest into the success of their organization. Being raised in the corporate world, there are key principals that have remained with me over the past 30 years. Never be afraid to ask and never hesitate to ask big. I am asking for our membership to
remain engaged and participate in our activities, whether you are a new member or have been a member for 30-50 years.
Our networking events are beneficial on multiple levels. It gives our members the opportunity to meet new businesses and gain potential customer/clients. Our members can catch up with friends, and after all, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is about putting chamber members together with other chamber members for incredible resources and places to go when the need or want for a particular service or product.
I welcome any business in Charlotte County and beyond to be a part of our organization, to put an even brighter spotlight to market and promote your business to our 1,000-plus members. The return on investments is guaranteed with your engagement and participation!
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Business Card Exchange, Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. at Integrity Employee Leasing, 128 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested. Member Event
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Stellar Vision (new member), Aug. 27, 11 a.m. at Crescent B Commons, 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 3, Babcock Ranch. Registration is requested.
MaineLand Development (ground breaking): Thursday, Sept. 1, noon, 21319 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Chick-Fil-A box lunches and soft drinks provided. Registration is required. To RSVP, email jwhite@mainecorp.us.
Harpers 1980: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1158 Market Cir., Unit 5, Port Charlotte. Registration is requested.
Brookdale Port Charlotte (Open House): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Appetizers, refreshment and facility tours available. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Phoenix on Site Repair: Wednesday, Sept. 21. Immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee at 24Twentyone Event Center. 9 a.m., 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Special Events
Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon (member event): 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. $35pp. Registration/meal selection required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Reception (member event): 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept, 15, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our large, medium,
small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. We are looking to a robust turnout to all celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
