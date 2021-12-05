As we navigate through this busy holiday season, our 11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo is right around the corner. Our Expo will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The first 500 attendees to will receive a goodie bag. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet over 100 local businesses and see first-hand all the products and services they provide. This is an optimal opportunity for any member of the Charlotte County Chamber to participate in this event. Traditionally, we get approximately 1,000–1,200 attendees that come throughout the day. This is the one day a year, each exhibitor will be able to showcase their business in front of that may people in a matter of only five hours.
We appreciate the support of our expo sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Silver Associate Sponsors: Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Michael Saunders & Company
Bronze Participating Sponsors: Dancing Moon Travel, Painting with a Twist and Sunshine Ace Hardware
After Hours Party and Passport Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Media Sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun and iHeart Media
Kickoff Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
We only have 30 booths remaining before we are sold out. If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222 for all the details.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities:
Toys for Tots: Our Chamber office located at 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte is a drop off collection site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to swing by to drop off the toys. Toys will be collected up to Thursday, Dec. 9. There is no better way to put a smile on a child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy.
Networking at Noon: Wednesday, Dec. 8, hosted by Harbor Social located at 212 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda – 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Reservations are required. To register and make your lunch selection, go to charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office 941-627-2222.
Holiday Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Dec. 9, hosted by Chapman Insurance Group located at 2455 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte – 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Dress in your favorite festive attire. You just never know who you will bump into. We are encouraging each member to bring a gift to promote your business. Don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards.
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda – 8 a.m.–9 a.m. Our Coffee Sponsor is The Daily Sun. The program will be awarding the winners from our 43rd Annual Christmas Parade. We will also have our 1st Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest with prizes awarded.
Other special events:
43rd Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade (Toys, Trains & Candy Canes). On Saturday, Dec. 11, thousands of residents and visitors will line the sidewalks from the Center of Performing Arts on Carmalita St. then north on Taylor St., disbanding at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The Parade kicks off at noon. I encourage you to come early to secure a great spot to be able to see all the floats, trucks, cars, fire trucks, marching bands and of course, Santa himself.
At the parade Judges Station area in front of Centennial Bank, we will have a collection site for the Ironman Alex Toy Drive. All new unwrapped toys donated will be given the Golisano Children’s Hospital and All Children’s Hospital.
For more information, search the web using Ironman Alex Toy Drive.
