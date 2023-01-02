The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 12th Annual Business Expo on Feb. 2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
Commonly known as “The Hottest Business Day in Paradise,” this event is free and open to the public.
The Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 500 attendees will receive a complimentary goodie bag, sponsored by WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
All attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet more than 90 local businesses and get a first-hand experience to see all their products and services. Each attendee will be given a passport to be signed by the exhibitors to enter for a Grand Prize drawing.
This is going to be a fun and productive free community event. Please put this on your calendar and bring all your family and friends to see Charlotte County’s best.
Special thanks to all our Business Expo Sponsors:
• Platinum Title Sponsor, Chapman Insurance Group.
• Gold Presenting Sponsors, Quigley Eye Care.
• Silver Associate Sponsors, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, BMR Company, and Southwest Florida Insurance Associates.
• Bronze Participating Sponsors, J & J One Stop Gun Shop, Mosaic, Reaper Rodent Removal, ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda, and Succentrix Business Advisors.
• Media Sponsors, Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun, and iHeart Media Group.
• Supporting Sponsors, After Hours Party Sponsor, Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions.
• Goodie Bag Sponsor, WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
• Lanyards Sponsor, Chapman Insurance Group
• Kick-Off Party Sponsor, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
• Refreshment Station Sponsor, The Purple House Salon by Shawn Gilstad.
CHAMBER ACTIVITIES
Networking at Noon: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Registration and meal selection is required. Member event.
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, 8-9:30 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: new member showcase, new member introductions. What a great way to kick off the new year and meeting so many new members. Member event.
Business Card Exchange: Jan. 26, 5-7 p.m. at Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards. Member event.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is reopening 3rd & 4th floors post Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 4-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.) 21298 Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tours, entertainment, and refreshments will be provided.
Chicken Salad Chick grand opening, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 9:30 a.m., 1799 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Special offers all week.
Fairy Tail Endings Rescue, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m., 23212 Freedom Ave., Port Charlotte. Refreshments and facility tours provided.
Hometown Title & Closing Services new location, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m., 2019 Tamiami Trail, Unit B, Port Charlotte. Food, beverages, and giveaways will be provided.
24TwentyOne Event Center 10-year anniversary, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.). Heavy appetizers, cocktails, and door prizes provided.
Punta Gorda Marina 40th anniversary, Jan. 27, 4-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.), 25096 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Food, beer, wine, live music, giveaways and much more.
GJC Window & Door open house, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.), 812 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, Jan. 17, noon-1 p.m., Charlotte County Chamber Office. Topic: Understanding your Insurance Policy, presented by Mike Martin of State Farm, Mike Martin Agency, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration and lunch selection required at $10. Member event.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.