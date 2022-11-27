On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will host its 44th Annual Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is "Fishing you a Merry Christmas." The parade will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center and then will go south on Taylor Street, disbanding at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
We welcome the entire community to come on out and bring the kids, grandkids, family, and friends to enjoy one of the best community events of the year! We will have a special visitor all the way from the North Pole. Thousands of folks line the sidewalk of the parade route. Make sure come out early to get a great view of the parade!
Chamber Activity
Holiday Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Dr., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business & bring your holiday spirt (Christmas attire encouraged).
Networking at Noon (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, Italia at River City Grill, 127 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration and meal selection is required.
Third Wednesday Coffee: 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: The Daily Sun. Program: 44th Annual Christmas Parade awards will be presented. Come on out and share the celebration with our best floats, cars, pickup trucks, and band/marching performance entries.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Millennium Physicians Group (Grand Opening): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1 (ribbon-cutting to take place at 5:30 p.m.) 2343 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Meet & greet the physicians, refreshments, and light hor d’oeurves will be provided.
Succentrix Business Advisors (Grand Opening): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 25080 Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Refreshments, light appetizers and branded cookies will be provided.
Mathnasium (Grand Opening): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 (ribbon-cutting to take place at 5:30 p.m.), 1808 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Free face painting for the kids. Food trucks and ice cream will be provided. RSVP to: portcharlotte@mathnasium.com by Friday, Dec. 9.
Special Events
12th Annual Business Expo (Hottest Business Day in Paradise): 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Imagine, marketing your business in an 8’ x 10’ booth (piped/draped) and having 1,000-plus visitors and residents see the products and services you provide. You will have the opportunity to see more folks in a matter of 5 hours than you may see in a month. This will be an excellent environment for maximum business exposure for sales, lead generation and develop great connections. Plus, there will be 107 other exhibitors for business-to-business to develop client/customer relationships. To reserve your booth or secure your sponsorship today, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Toys for Tots: Once again, our Chamber is a dropoff location site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to come by our office to drop off the much needed toys. Toys will be collected through Friday, Dec. 16. There is no better way to put a smile on a child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy. The chamber is located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
