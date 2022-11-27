On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will host its 44th Annual Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is "Fishing you a Merry Christmas." The parade will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center and then will go south on Taylor Street, disbanding at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.

We welcome the entire community to come on out and bring the kids, grandkids, family, and friends to enjoy one of the best community events of the year! We will have a special visitor all the way from the North Pole. Thousands of folks line the sidewalk of the parade route. Make sure come out early to get a great view of the parade!


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments