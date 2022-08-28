On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 9th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon. It will be held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, located at 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. The Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame was established in 2012.

The Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Award recognizes and acknowledges Leadership Charlotte Alumni who have distinguished themselves in leadership and service to Charlotte County through civic and business leadership, philanthropy, and/or service to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments