On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 9th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon. It will be held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, located at 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. The Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame was established in 2012.
The Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Award recognizes and acknowledges Leadership Charlotte Alumni who have distinguished themselves in leadership and service to Charlotte County through civic and business leadership, philanthropy, and/or service to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
There are over 800 Leadership Charlotte Alumni since the program’s inception in 1989. To be eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame, it must be five years since you graduated from the Leadership Charlotte program. The past Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame recipients is a list of “Who’s Who” of Charlotte County.
Starting with the Class of 2012: Kevin Russell, Mike Riley and Maryann Mize. Class of 2013: Rex Koch and Harvey Goldberg. Class of 2014: Judy Malbuisson, Ron Thomas and Sue Sifrit. Class of 2015: Julie Mathis, Steve Vito, Mike Mansfield and Mark Martella. Class of 2016: Mike Anderson, Teri Ashley, Bob Dickenson and Tom Huff (posthumous). Class of 2017: Bill Klossner, Ed Hill and Linda Pizarro. Class of 2018: Bill Dryburgh, Keith Callaghan, Dawn Marx and Mike Grant. Class of 2019: Donna Barrett, Wendy Atkinson and Jack O. Hackett, II. Class of 2022 … more to come on that!
If you are a Leadership Charlotte Alumni and would like to attend our 9th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 8, you must RSVP by visiting charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941.627.2222.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, Captain’s Table, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade (Fishermen’s Village). Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 24Tweny One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Coffee Sponsor: 24Twenty One Event Center. Program: Yes for Success, Charlotte County School Referendum. New Member introductions. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22. Bacon’s Furniture & Ashley Home Store, 17701 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
MaineLand Development (ground breaking): Thursday, Sept. 1, noon, 21319 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Chick-Fil-A box lunches and soft drinks provided. Registration is required. To RSVP, email jwhite@mainecorp.us.
Harpers 1980: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1158 Market Cir., Unit 5, Port Charlotte. Registration is requested.
Brookdale Port Charlotte (Open House): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Appetizers, refreshment and facility tours available. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Phoenix on Site Repair: Wednesday, Sept. 21. Immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee at 24Twentyone Event Center. 9 a.m., 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Special Events
Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon (member event): 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. $35pp. Registration/meal selection required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Reception (member event): 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept, 15, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our large, medium, small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. We are looking to a robust turnout to all celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
