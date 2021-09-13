Our Business Over Breakfast last week was one for the record books.
Hosted by the Punta Gorda History Center at Beef O’Brady’s Punta Gorda, there was so much to take in that it truly emphasized how the Punta Gorda Chamber connects our business community together.
Starting off with a great presentation from the Punta Gorda History Center, we gathered a lot of knowledge about what they do as volunteers, and just how important their role is in the preservation of key historical data, making sure it is secured for generations to come. The Punta Gorda History Center is open to the public as well. Please call them on 941-258-2080 to inquire about opening times, etc.
Our members were invited to become Center members, starting as low as $35 for family member to $250 as Historian Circle Members. Please consider becoming a Friend, to help preserve our unique history for residents, visitors and future generations alike.
We then received the sobering news from our Police Department about the number of DUI incidents in the city and the importance of not driving under the influence. Numbers are on the increase and we all need to play our part to have designated drivers or use driver services.
I have written before about how we connected two nonprofit entities together to host a fundraiser on Oct. 16. Valerie’s House and Dream Makers, Dream Chasers will be the beneficiaries of all proceeds. Sadly, the recent DUI death of a young mother did hit home hard to both of these organizations, as her death has resulted in three children losing their mother and, who now, will be using Valerie’s House services to help them through their grieving period. One of the girls was also a Dream Maker, Dream Chaser – there trying to reach her full potential as a future community leader.
With tearful eyes, Zarita Mattox recalled this mother’s tragic story. Returning from the hospital, where she had gone for emergency treatment, she was hit by an alleged drunk driver and killed, leaving her three children without a parent and in the hands of grandparents, who never expected the unimaginable to happen. Services for Angela Harris took place this past weekend, but we all wanted to help out. A collection was made that morning and handed over for the immediate support of this family. It all brought home why we need agencies like Valerie’s House and Dream Makers, Dream Chasers. Our Facebook page has a link to the GoFundMe link, should you be in a position to help this family in their darkest hour. By simply attending the Oct. 16 Night of Swing, you will also be doing your part to fund these two incredibly compassionate nonprofits going forward. It was truly moving to see how the PG Chamber’s heart opened up and poured out in immediate support. This is community at its very best. Please spread the word about Oct. 16 and let’s get the theater filled with music to raise the souls of those we need to help the most.
The meeting also included the welcome of one of our newest Members, Virgi Bondi, an accomplished artist who creates Faberge-type eggs and who has recently relocated to this area. She was also a retired veteran, which led into an emotive honoring 9/11 and all those who had any connection whatsoever with the events of that awful day, as David Obermier of Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home led us in somber tribute. Despite the topics, our members felt both proud and engaged to have been there and offered their support. While we often laugh and learn together, it was incredible to experience the compassion of our group, that is routed in our whole community. Thank you all for who you are!
Our September After Hours will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 outdoors at Illusions Salon & Spa, 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. If you would like to attend, call us at 941-639-3720 before noon Sept. 14.
Our Networking luncheon is set for The Captain’s Table on Sept. 22 with networking between noon and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. with our guest speaker Joanne Cuminsky of Vision Quest, who will be offering advice on managing both for and nonprofit businesses in these challenging times. To RSVP to any of these events, call us on 941-639-3720.
This coming weekend, Sept. 18-19, please mark your calendars for the Fall Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair (10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days). Artisans from around the country will converge on Sullivan Street in downtown Punta Gorda to exhibit their wares. Social distancing and masks are to be encouraged, with vendors operating their tents under CDC guidelines with hand sanitizers on hand. This, however, is a great outdoors event – ideal for re-connecting with not just the artists, but also merchants of our city, in both downtown and beyond.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
