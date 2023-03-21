March is traditionally the busiest Chamber month of the year for receiving visitors, though it is increasingly more and more difficult to distinguish it from all the rest of the year! At this time of the year, our staff is very much more engaged with our visitors, which is why we ask our members to make sure their literature is readily available in our large display rooms.
Our thoughts always turn to two incredible assets that the PG Chamber had as part of the team, who are both sadly no longer with us. Marla Gladish and Martha Litson were the “voice” for nearly everybody who came through our doors.
In so many ways, they shared their broad smile, their knowledge and their grace with all who met them. They extended a warm welcome to all they met. In so many ways, they taught us the art of superlative customer service and it is in their honor that we pride ourselves, as we continue the work that they spearheaded.
You are both dearly missed, but, to all who knew you, you’ll realize just what an impact they both made to our community and on this Chamber.
PUNTA GORGEOUS
We would also like to address some confusion that has arisen from items we sell in our office. We have a small retail area for our visitors to purchase Punta Gorda “memories” – branded Punta Gorgeous™. These branded items are sold under the Punta Gorgeous trademark – the owner of which would like to point out has zero connection to signs appearing around the city, directed at the current construction proposals for Fishermen’s Village.
People have asked what the connection is between the two. The simple answer is NONE. The Punta Gorgeous trademark is owned by Denise Henry.
‘CANS FOR GOOD’
Throughout the month of March, the PG Chamber is receiving empty aluminum cans in the name of Valeria, daughter of one of our great members: Dariela Parra Silvy of Avant Construction. These cans will be collected and delivered to the Peace River Wildlife Center for conversion into cash for the animals.
Please collect your washed cans and drop them off as often as you can throughout the month, so Valeria can reach her goal for “Cans for Good.” This is a great way to recycle and help a valued non-profit and attraction in our own community. We are open for delivery Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WALKING TOURS OF PUNTA GORDA MURALS — FINAL WEEKS
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. through March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday, we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
OTHER EVENTS
Thursday March 23 at 4:30 p.m., you are all invited to join us for a dedication ribbon cutting for the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society’s latest mural “Boating in Paradise” at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. At 4:30 p.m., meet the artist and at 5 p.m., we cut the ribbon.
Through April 2, if you get a chance, go see “ Murder on the Orient Express” presented by the Charlotte Players. Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery is always a great crowd pleaser. Tickets can be purchased at www.charlotteplayers.org.
NETWORKING
Our next networking event will be our Business After Hours starting at 5:30 p.m. on tonight at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens. To RSVP, please call us on 941-639-3720 or via email to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com ASAP so that catering numbers can be confirmed with the hosts. There is no admission for this event and guests/potential new members are always welcome.
Our networking luncheon will be tomorrow, March 22, at Charlotte High School, catered by the students themselves. Space is limited to 50 and the cost is $20 per head. This lunch will start sharply at noon to allow us access to the school. To book your seat at the table, please either call 941-639-3720 or book online in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com (if space is available).
