John Wright

Wright

March is traditionally the busiest Chamber month of the year for receiving visitors, though it is increasingly more and more difficult to distinguish it from all the rest of the year! At this time of the year, our staff is very much more engaged with our visitors, which is why we ask our members to make sure their literature is readily available in our large display rooms.

Our thoughts always turn to two incredible assets that the PG Chamber had as part of the team, who are both sadly no longer with us. Marla Gladish and Martha Litson were the “voice” for nearly everybody who came through our doors.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

