Sept. 1 starts the beginning of our new fiscal year. We have established a new program of work, a new budget, a new strategic plan, a newly appointed Board of Directors and a new “sheen” to our freshly renovated offices.
I am truly blessed with a great TEAM, working every day to assist and promote our business community. We have a very supportive and engaged board who have steered the Chamber’s ship every step of the way. Life in Chamberland always will have its challenges, as the view of what a Chamber does will vary from each individual’s perspective. All I can say is that I have an incredible amount of pride in what we have achieved and continue to achieve.
Our Program of Work is regularly reviewed and new programs are added to freshen what we have to offer. In 2022, the Master Class was added and, although there are still several months to go, the group taking part in the MC are engaged and delighted to attend each month. The intimate networking that the class provides has built strong and special relationships that will endure.
Our event schedule gets revised frequently. Why events? To bring people to our area and support our businesses, to unite our community in fun activities that share wonderful memories, but most importantly, to get the community to enjoy and realize what we have right here to celebrate. It’s not just what we do, but how we do it, to include as many businesses as we can that makes our Program of Work come together.
When the 2023 Visitors and Members Guide hits the streets this December, it will be bigger and better than ever.
With a distribution of 40,000, it is prominently displayed at the Punta Gorda Airport (we restock twice a week!) and it has high visibility at local events, real estate offices, area businesses and throughout the community.
The guide is also available 24/7 as a flipbook on puntagordachamber.com. Chamber members can reserve their ad space now and save 15% until Sept. 2.
There is no better time to join the Punta Gorda Chamber for the added exposure! Call today, 941-639-3720. Rates are highly competitive and, with a 40,000 (yes, 40,000) distribution, this is a guaranteed way to drum up extra business exposure.
According to industry standards, this type of book is read by 2.5 people per copy. Looking to reach over 100,000 people? We can help you.
ALMOST TIME TO CELEBRATE
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
On this night, our Business of the Year awards will be handed out. The selection process has started and the committee will select from a great list of finalists. This will also be the night we say “adieu” to Alexia Martin as Chair and welcome the new board, headed by Cherie George.
MEMBER EVENTS
Our next networking gathering will be tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m. at Nino’s Bakery and Restaurant located at 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Come meet fellow business leaders, spread the word about your business and events and do a whole deal of socializing. RSVP to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com by noon today. The cost for lunch is $20, payable in advance. A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com. Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
