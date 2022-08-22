Sept. 1 starts the beginning of our new fiscal year. We have established a new program of work, a new budget, a new strategic plan, a newly appointed Board of Directors and a new “sheen” to our freshly renovated offices.

I am truly blessed with a great TEAM, working every day to assist and promote our business community. We have a very supportive and engaged board who have steered the Chamber’s ship every step of the way. Life in Chamberland always will have its challenges, as the view of what a Chamber does will vary from each individual’s perspective. All I can say is that I have an incredible amount of pride in what we have achieved and continue to achieve.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments