One of the most popular perks of membership with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is the weekly Business Online email newsletter. Each and every member can provide a paragraph promoting their events, services, or any special announcements. This week’s submissions include:
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity ReSale Stores: Come and shop your Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity ReSale Stores! Every Thursday in March is “Thankful Thursday” — spend $20 or more and receive 40% off your purchase! Offers valid at all four of our stores in Charlotte County! 1750 Manzana Ave., Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3325 S. Access Road, Englewood; Like us on Facebook to stay updated on other promotions and events!
Charlotte Players: Late Nite Catechism returns with Denise Fennell in "Sister’s Easter Catechism." Celebrate the Easter season with Sister as she answers time-worn questions like “Why isn’t Easter the same day every year?” and “Will my bunny go to heaven?” March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Located at The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For tickets, call the Box Office at 941-255-1022 or online at www.charlotteplayers.org.
The Mortgage Firm: Home buying couldn’t be easier. With new programs available, Toby Lynn can find the right fit for a friend or co-worker. Conventional, FHA/VA, primary residences, secondary homes, investment properties or construction loans, Toby can help. Pre-qualify at no cost, zero, free! Specializing in happy, smooth, and on-time closings! Call today! Toby Lynn, Branch Manager, The Mortgage Firm, 941-356-6579 – www.ThePerfectMortgageSolution.com.
Valerie’s House-Fort Myers: There will be a Spring Shindig Open House on Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m. We are located at 1762 Fowler St., Fort Myers, FL 33901. Please contact Christine Carey (239-841-0382 or Christine@valerieshouse.org) if you are interested in attending.
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center: Come out to one of the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center’s preserves and enjoy free environmental education programs! There are only two weeks left to attend free guided walks at Alligator Creek Preserve on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. This week you may also attend a walk at Ann Dever Regional Park as well as Tippecanoe 1 Preserve. Check our calendar at www.checflorida.org for more information and call 941-575-5435 or 941-475-0769 to register. All walks begin at 9 a.m. and face masks are required to participate.
Murdock Stones Etc.: Murdock Stones Etc. is looking to fill two positions, one for a part-time driver. Some dump truck and/or loader/forklift experience preferred. The other job is for a yard worker/front end loader. Some front end loader experience preferred. Apply in person at 590 Prineville St. in Port Charlotte after 9 a.m. We are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays 8 a.m.-12 p.m. It's a good place to work. We have employees that have been here 19, 10, 6, 5 and 5 years. No phone calls, please.
Tidewell Hospice: The Blue Butterfly Family Grief Center is a program of Tidewell Hospice with a mission for serving grieving children and families in Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. Led by mental health professionals, children who are grieving a significant person after a death, attend support groups alongside their peers twice per month. Blue Butterfly groups are held at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Please call to register, 941-893-6610.
Gulfcoast South AHEC: Do you want happier and healthier employees? Learn how Gulfcoast South AHEC can offer free tobacco cessation counseling and free Nicotine Replacement in the form of patches, gum and/or lozenges at no cost for qualifying participants. As part of Tobacco Free Florida’s in-person/virtual Group Quit sessions, we are here to help. Call 866-534-7909 or visit gsahec.org to register today.
Speaking of things happening
Have you missed me the last couple weeks? I’m currently immobile following an interesting surgery on my ankle for some repairs, including a torn Achilles tendon. Some things got screwed together, and a cast is next. I had no idea that racing my dog into the pool to claim the floatie, and missing a couple steps in the process, would cause such issues. But I did win the floatie race. So there’s that.
I hope you all have a great week.
