We are so very proud to be collaborating with two incredible nonprofit organizations to produce a spectacular concert on Oct. 16 at the Gulf Theater inside the Military Heritage Museum.
We are helping Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers and Dream Makers present a Night of Swing featuring nostalgic music from the swing era and so much more.
At www.militaryheritagemuseum.org follow the links to Gulf Theater and tickets. A great night of live music led by our very own Zarita Mattox and the Suncoast Swing Band. This event will be stellar in so many ways as we support the needs of two important nonprofits dealing with childhood issues that are real in our community. Let’s fill the theater with love for these two charities that do such incredible work in our community for people who definitely and definitively need our assistance right now, in these difficult days and weeks.
Punta Gorda in Bloom has been selected to be one of seven finalists in the America in Bloom Video Contest. Nationwide voting for the contest ends Oct. 1 and we need your votes to get our name on the leader board. Here’s the link for voting: http://surveymonkey.com/r/AIB2021. The winning community gets bragging rights and $1,500, which we will use to help keep our flower pots in downtown PG full. Please help support our community. Together we can do this.
Our annual awards’ celebration has now been officially rescheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante. This will be an signature event to celebrate the year of June Amara as chair, to welcome Alexia Martin as our new chair and to honor our partners and special guests. Reservations can be made at www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720. Join us for a first-class celebration.
Wine & Jazz for 2021 is still set for a return from Nov. 17-20. Stars such as Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selena Albright will be interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Center are both socially-distanced, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com. Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. A series of events for the community to enjoy as well as our chance to show ourselves off to those less fortunate, who do not live here yet.
We are also pleased to announce the return of our citywide garage sales, starting on Nov. 6 (8 a.m.-noon) in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These outdoor markets are incredibly popular. To be a vendor, the cost is $15 for two parking spaces (one for your car, one for your table of goods). Anyone bringing a trailer will need to pay for two spots to accommodate the trailer. Vendor reservations are required prior to the event by calling 941-639-3720. The market will operate every first Saturday of the month from November 2021 to May 2022 (except in January 2022, when the date will be Jan. 8 to avoid New Years).
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
