The new normal for us, and most of the community’s nonprofits these days, is lots of Zoom calls. Despite the challenges posed by a quarantine and a shutdown, we’re moving projects forward and new volunteers continue to come on board. This is the time of year when many of them leave town for the summer. One of the very few positives of the quarantine has been that some of these volunteers continue to attend Zoom meetings even though they have already gone north.
The yellow bikes are rolling again
Our Free Bicycle Loaner Program is once again open. This popular program draws more than 6,000 riders each year. It is managed by TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers. Riders are reminded that it is their responsibility to wipe down the bikes after each use. Bikes can be signed out at Laishley Park Marina, The Sheraton Four Points, Fishermen’s Village and the Wellness Center.
Angel helps TEAM beautify downtown
We are working on a new project called Punta Gorda in Bloom. It is going to be a really exciting addition to our downtown landscape. Have you been to Venice, Florida, lately? They have made a significant investment in floral planters and new landscaping and the results are spectacular. We have proposed, and Council has accepted, a two-block pilot on Taylor Street to kick this off. The angel for this project is Alan Schulman who is fully funding the pilot. You may know Alan as the funder and planter of the gardens at the History Park on Shreve Street. What an amazing gift this is. We hope it will give a lift to all of our spirits and especially to the downtown merchants during troubled times. Once these two blocks are completed we will move along to other areas of the downtown.
TEAM has a long history of donating projects to the community. The Artisans Atelier, the three community gardens, the Parks That Teach markers, the information kiosks on the Punta Gorda Pathways, and the interpretive signs along the Harborwalk represent only a partial list.
TEAM donates Giving Challenge Funds to Virus Fund
Giving partner checks have arrived from the Sarasota Community Foundation. As promised, ours will be shared with the Charlotte Community Foundation’s COAD fund for COVID-19 assistance. The remainder of these funds will be used to help sustain TEAM Punta Gorda’s operations during these trying times. Many thanks to all who made this campaign a success for many of Punta Gorda’s valuable nonprofits.
We hope you have checked out the COAD fund site (www.COADfl.org), and perhaps purchased a T-shirt. This is a local fund established to assist those in the community who have lost jobs or otherwise need financial assistance during this crisis. You can help out by making a donation to the fund. It is part of an effort by a committee of service providers in our community, called COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster). TEAM is part of this committee, which has been developing strategies to help those who are feeling this pinch the most. The sponsoring organizations are The Charlotte Community Foundation, The United Way, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Charlotte County Office of Human Services.
Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org or visit website, www.teampuntagorda.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.