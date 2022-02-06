The usual suspects, from Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante and The Perfect Caper to Isabella’s Bistro, Grill at 1951, Chaz 51, Rosebud’s and La Botte, will pamper couples this Valentine’s Day.
And then there are the really special places, and events lasting all Valentine’s Month.
HEARTS AND HASH BROWNS
In the wee hours at Waffle House, many a couple has gazed blearily into each other’s bloodshot eyes over a plate of eggs and hash browns.
This is way different.
GM Dave Robbins of the cult diner’s yellow Punta Gorda shoebox is putting on his second annual Valentine’s Day dinner for Waffle House lovers — both those who love the place and those who love each other.
Some 150 other nationwide Waffle Houses have been dishing dinner every Valentine’s Day for more than a decade. Some couples make the event a yearly tradition.
Only five Florida Waffle Houses have gone all out for V-Day this year, and Robbins’ is one.
“In our other markets, like Georgia, it’s a big thing,” he said. “We started the trend here in downtown Punta Gorda — decorating, using proper black-linen napkins and tablecloths, dimming the lights, and serving a $20 all-inclusive menu with T-bones, pork chops or chicken and a special waffle dessert.”
Dave and his cooks don black chef’s jackets for the occasion. Diners dress to impress, but they also get party hats.
It would be brilliant for Waffle House to have a liquor license (imagine the bloody mary possibilities!), but it doesn’t. Valentine’s Day guests get a flute of sparkling grape juice instead.
And there’s a photo booth to capture all those special Waffle House memories. It doesn’t even have to be 3 a.m. and a visit you’ll likely forget.
Reservations, please. Robbins reported that last year there were 30 takers and only two no-shows.
As one Warsaw, Indiana, fan reminds us, “If she don't appreciate Waffle House on Valentine's, is she even the one?”
Waffle House ($-$$), call 941-626-8768 and ask for Dave, 1228 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
‘WE’RE ALL MAD HERE’: AN UNFILTERED VALENTINE
Punta Gorda’s whimsical new hippie hangout, Unfiltered Punta Gorda, has a soft spot in its heart for Alice in Wonderland.
A 3D Alice-themed shadowbox next to its front door announces: “Welcome to Wonderland.”
In the open-air lot between Unfiltered and next-door Pizza Gorda are a giant pink teacup, tables, chairs and sofas suitable for any mad tea party.
“I just love a party,” chirped owner/founder Geanie Folder, and set out at once to prove it.
The café/marketplace/event venue has already seen its first private party and is eagerly planning a big dinner “centered around all the love we have for you in this beautiful community.”
That dinner — Alice in Loverland — is planned for Valentine’s month, on Feb. 26, with live music by Jazzy Pearl and a menu described as “rustic, outdoorsy, falling down the rabbit hole.”
Starting with a welcome board of deviled eggs and nested cheese truffles, enchanted guests will nibble their way through crusty bread with honey-walnut butter, Magic Mushroom Soup, smoked Cornish game hens with herb-roasted potatoes and honey-glazed carrots, and blackberry mascarpone butter cake for dessert.
While Unfiltered's wine and beer license pends, sip a Sleepy Hollow Mocktail or bring your own bottle.
Nearly 30 people have expressed some interest in the dinner’s 30 reserved spots. You should try to get in anyway.
Remember what the White Queen said: “Sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
Unfiltered Punta Gorda ($, O), 813-481-1234, 321 Taylor Road, is open Wednesday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Alice in Loverland dinner is Sunday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. Reserve tickets of $45 plus 25% gratuity at partywithunfiltered@gmail.com.
THE BIG TAKEOUT
Valentine’s Month also gives us the ultimate cheesy gifts — heart-shaped pizzas from Hungry Howie’s, Marco’s, Papa Johns and Pizza Hut — not to mention National Pizza Day on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Some pizzerias give even more by joining Slice Out Hunger, a nationwide nonprofit that fights food insecurity with pizza.
Locally, Vito Recchia’s 20-year-old Bella Napoli and three-year-old Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana will for the first time join pizzerias across the country in feeding the hungry through Feb. 9’s Pizza Across America 2022 campaign.
Only 26 Florida pizza parlors, also including Joey D’s in Venice, are participating this year.
As part of the campaign, Recchia will donate 20 pies to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition on National Pizza Day.
“This is how we give back to the community,” said Recchia, who’s already well known for feeding teachers and hospitality workers, entertainers, barbers and beauticians displaced by the pandemic.
“We’re getting involved because we’re grateful for the support our town has given our business.”
“In my eyes, the best way to celebrate National Pizza Day is by helping others and giving back to our local communities,” said Pizza Across America co-founder Carmine Testa of Jersey City’s Carmine’s Pizza Factory.
Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant ($$), 941-764-8000, 1938 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana ($$), 941-628-7663, 24065 Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside seating available = O.
