This week is a very important one for the advancement of the Punta Gorda Chamber. Later today, our nominating committee will be reviewing those members who have stepped up and put themselves forward to serve on the Board of Directors, starting in September 2021.
Like I am sure all of you are, the Punta Gorda Chamber is happy to see 2020 disappearing in the rearview mirror. Despite the challenges of the last few months, the Chamber finds itself stronger, leaner and better equipped to service the needs of our members. Many new and exciting programs are now in place for an ever-changing world. Firstly, I am delighted to confirm that the Saturday Farmers’ Market is now back to full occupancy. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you will have to contact the Market Manager, Jerry Presseller on 941-391-4856 to check on availability. During the summer the market will be open from 8 a.m.-noon in front of the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor. I want to thank the Presseller family for managing this market through very difficult times and to all those, including Chamber staff, who worked so hard on the virtual market process, when the real market was closed to operation. What a sense of community to get this market back in such great form! Congrats to all. There are so many, who not only enjoy but depend on this market for their fresh produce needs and so much more.
Wine & Jazz is back to Punta Gorda this November. In a different guise, but with multiple options to enjoy. We are truly thrilled to undertake this event once again, to benefit our entire community. The Third Thursday Wine Walk activities are now once again back on our planning schedule. It is our hope that by October, there will, once again, be a walking event to enjoy in our downtown area.
Our FUN networking events are back to a new level of normal. Mask requirements are now optional and attendance capacity will depend on the venue and hosts. We do actively encourage our members to continue to RSVP out of courtesy to those providing the food and drink for our events. RSVPs should be sent to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com along with the confirmation of the event you plan to attend. In the event that you have to cancel your plans, please remember to call or email us to allow others to take that spot.
With the current employment issues being so important to you all, we have developed a Jobs Posting email blast that goes out every Tuesday. This email goes out to over 10,000 people, both inside and outside of our membership network, so you are NOT poaching staff from fellow businesses. Insertion of your job posting is FREE. Simply email Tara on tzajas@puntagorda-chamber.com before 2 p.m. on a Monday to be included. Also please remember to let her know once the position is filled, so that your posting can be removed. We are here to assist you all get fully staffed! Friday Facts, our weekly Friday e-newsletter, continues to gather more and more readers each week. Submissions to Friday Facts are again FREE with your membership and should be sent to Tara by 2 p.m. on a Thursday to be included in the next edition.
Our “Where’s John?” videos are also very popular and are shared, did you know?, on social media, in Friday Facts, on our YouTube channel and on a special page supported by the Charlotte Sun on their site. Production of these in situ videos are again FREE to members. Simply call to schedule the next available recording date at your place of work. We make sure they are both informative and entertaining, to bring you new clients and customers. As events and programs continue to return, it is important that you all remember to take advantage of what we have to offer in the office as well. Visitors are returning and we have the potential of having a summer like no other. We are seeing a shift in where these guests are coming from – California and Texas are both relatively new arrivals for us. Pennsylvania and Massachusetts are both strongly represented currently as well, so remember to drop by the office, update your business cards and company info to make the most of these new opportunities.
Working on events like the upcoming Wine and Jazz Festival Week firmly show the impact of such events on our community and moving it this year to November, has proven to be a great boon to what we would normally call the “shoulder season”. When the Wine and Jazz Festival started up in February 2005, we needed every bit of help we could get. Now, 16 years later, February around here kinda takes care of itself. The event and the PG Chamber are focused on local businesses doing even better at a time of year when we can focus and enjoy it. We are so looking forward to four jazz-filled days from Nov. 17-20. Tickets are now available by visiting the shop chamber link at www.puntagordachamber.com The Thursday night event is already sold out, so do not delay in getting your Wednesday, Friday and Saturday tickets before the same happens to them to. We are truly honored to get this show “back on the road”. Special hotel rates are available at the Fourpoints by Sheraton ($109). More hotels to follow shortly. Simply call them asking for the Wine and Jazz rate – 941-637-6770. It’s time to enjoy family, friends and great music once again, right here in our backyard! Punta Gorda will party (safely) that week for sure!
Today, spare a few minutes to welcome ServPro of Punta Gorda to the area, as we conduct their Ribbon Cutting at our offices, located at 252 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. They have a space in our Executive Suites and they shall be bringing along their trailer for us all to see and play in! The fun starts shortly after 5pm with the Cutting at 5:30 p.m.
Our office is open each day (M-F 9-4) for your convenience. Have you visited our offices recently? We are located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and we have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Don’t forget, if you prefer, our website www.puntagordachamber.com has a new addition – our new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you. The link you’ll find in the top right of our homepage. If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
