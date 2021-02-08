The Punta Gorda Chamber has been very busy behind the scenes, advocating for our business community. Working with city staff and elected officials, we recently had the opportunity to sit down with them all individually and review many issues that are currently on the table for discussion.
Signage is always a great ice-breaker at these meetings and, true to form, it was back on the agenda, following recent federal mandates that affect both sign content and length of display, given new “freedom of speech” rulings. Our Board of Directors has now had the opportunity to weigh in on the proposals being considered locally and are very grateful to get the opportunity to share our points of view with our local decision makers.
We also want to congratulate Danny Nix (one of our Board Directors) for recently being appointed to the Chair of Charlotte County’s Economic Development Partnership. His voice on both boards will be beneficial to us all. Thank you, Danny, for stepping up again, as you so often do.
It does feel odd to be in February and not stressing about the Wine and Jazz Festival. For 15 years, we have promoted this incredibly popular event and, in fact, it was the very last event we did in 2020, before the clock stopped on all activities. Despite the fact that we are unable to produce the festival this year, we are in discussions with artists and venues alike to bring back this event later in 2021 — once everyone feels more confident in attending outdoors concerts like this one. Traditionally 60% of attendees come from out of state to enjoy this event and so, we also must factor in whether or when they would be willing to travel again. As soon as we have more concrete news, we’ll be sure to let you all know.
Our February business networking is all in place. Our COVID-19 protocols remain in place. We only allow up to 50 masked participants and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 is essential, 48 hours prior to the date.
On Wednesday, we start at the Village Fish Market in Fishermen’s Village at 7:15 a.m., with our February Business Over Breakfast. Attendance is free, since our hosts, Connect Print and Promotions, have graciously paid for the breakfast for all attendees. The meeting will conclude before 8:30 a.m.
On Feb. 16, our Business After Hours will be hosted at Illusions Salon and Spa, 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be outdoors in the parking lot and again attendance is free, thanks to their generous hospitality. For this event, please bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing.
Then to round off the month, at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24, we visit the new Harbor Social, for our February Networking Luncheon. The cost to attend the lunch is $20, payable in advance by calling us on 941-639-3720.
Our office, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, is now open an additional two hours each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. We have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Our website www.puntagordachamber.com has a new addition: the new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you. The link you’ll find in the top right of our homepage.
If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
