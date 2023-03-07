Since we last spoke, so much has passed through our doors. Anyone who attended the dedication of the “Black History of Punta Gorda” mural dedication was treated to an amazing review of 10 incredibly important people in our community’s history, all presented by relatives of those depicted in the mural, which added flavor and extra personal tidbits to those being honored. The mural is located on the Baker Center building located at 311 E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda and is well worth your time to visit.
The same day, we attended the Punta Gorda Pub Crawl’s food drive for the Harry Chapin Food Bank. An astounding amount of canned goods were collected – 3,358 pounds to be exact. Congratulations to Mike and Nick on organizing such an incredible event to raise awareness and support for the needy in our community.
A ribbon cutting at our office for Essential Constructs brought very important contacts to a brand-new chamber family business, followed by the ever-popular 9th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival. Once again, Asbury Shorts USA, with the direction of Nan Leonard and Doug LeClaire, brought joy and emotion to a packed house of moviegoers.
As MC, I was given the honor of introducing a local-spun documentary about Helen Gerro – a locally based fashionista, who designs gowns that can be worn or used as art! Helen is an incredible addition to our community and her work can be viewed at our very own Artisan’s Atelier at the corner of Olympia and U.S. 41 North, six days a week.
If you visit, Helen will delight in showing you part of her collection. If you tell her she’s a movie star, she’ll be even more delighted.
Another incredible highlight was the viewing of ”Bloom” – a short film about the death of a husband in the 9-11 attacks and the family’s road to recovery, using nature and, in particular, skiing as an avenue to find peace. The widow was seated right in front of me and it was a true honor to share her story, her perseverance and her energy. Punta Gorda never ceases to amaze and shine!
As a reminder, throughout the month of March, the PG Chamber is receiving empty aluminum cans (soda and beer cans) in the name of Valeria, daughter of one of our great members, Dariela Parra Silvy of Avant Construction. These cans will be delivered to the Peace River Wildlife Center for conversion into cash for the animals.
Please collect your washed cans and drop them off as often as you can throughout the month, so Valeria can reach her goal for “Cans for Good.” This is a great way to recycle and help a valued nonprofit and attraction in our own community. We are open for delivery Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WALKING TOURS OF PUNTA GORDA MURALS
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. through March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday, we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
OTHER EVENTS
At 10 a.m. Thursday, we visit Sea Grape Gallery located at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda to conduct a long-awaited Ribbon Cutting as they re-open following the damages of Hurricane Ian. All are welcome to attend as we see those businesses most damaged starting to come back to light again. All are welcome to attend and enjoy.
This coming weekend is our Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Festival, along the length of Sullivan Street both days 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Come on down to meet artisans from across the country. It’s looking like a perfect weekend to stroll through our city and enjoy everything there is to offer. The Saturday Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in its usual spot as well.
MEMBERSHIP
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location.
Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in-person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
NETWORKING
Our next networking event will be our Business Over Breakfast, tomorrow morning, starting at 7:15 a.m. at Laishley Crab House, hosted by HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. To RSVP (which is required) please call us on 941-639-3720 or via email to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com by noon today so that catering numbers can be confirmed with the hosts. There is no admission fee for this event and guests/potential new members are always welcome.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce
