Since we last spoke, so much has passed through our doors. Anyone who attended the dedication of the “Black History of Punta Gorda” mural dedication was treated to an amazing review of 10 incredibly important people in our community’s history, all presented by relatives of those depicted in the mural, which added flavor and extra personal tidbits to those being honored. The mural is located on the Baker Center building located at 311 E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda and is well worth your time to visit.

The same day, we attended the Punta Gorda Pub Crawl’s food drive for the Harry Chapin Food Bank. An astounding amount of canned goods were collected – 3,358 pounds to be exact. Congratulations to Mike and Nick on organizing such an incredible event to raise awareness and support for the needy in our community.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce

gorda-chamber.com.

