Having the recent need to visit a few medical professionals, it was evident just how many adjustments have been made across every type of health service. Our community and chamber member medical practices have transitioned with what seems like seamlessness.
But with health care at the center of our current emergency situation, we can only imagine the difficulty they have faced.
From home health to veterinary treatment, new protocols and precautions are in place. But they are still here for us all, taking care of us, making sure we and our loved ones are as healthy as possible. Our chamber member stalwarts obviously include the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and Millennium Physician Group.
But there are so many more dealing with our ever-changing health care world. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce represents and advocates on behalf of them all, from American Imaging of Southwest Florida to Zusman Eye Care Center.
The changes that have been quickly implemented to keep everyone safe have surely caused unforeseen issues. With the new questions being asked before being seen, additional forms to be reviewed and signed, waiting in cars instead of waiting rooms, and taking the temperature of every human being, I’m sure their routines have been turned more upside down than most businesses.
And let’s not forget about dealing with the cranky and distraught people. As an example, I witnessed a lady taking her sweet little dog to the vet because of a sudden illness. It was obvious that the dog was very timid and not feeling well, but the lady had to wait in the car while a veterinary nurse came out and took the little pup in for an examination.
I have never witnessed so much whining and crying and drama. And that was from me … I mean the lady … not the little dog.
I exaggerate (a little). But there is no exaggerating what it must be like to have a loved one facing a serious medical condition alone. Thankfully we have our compassionate medical professionals. Our community is lucky. Two-thirds of our chamber staff have family members on the front-line in our Charlotte County medical facilities. My own sister-in-law has been a nurse at one of our hospitals for more than 20 years, and that includes intensive care.
Let’s thank them all, event those we don’t often consider as front line, but they are. Ambitrans, Tidewell Hospice, long-term care facilities, our Charlotte County Medical Examiner, and the Medical Pavilion Walk-In-Clinic are just a few. Everyone everywhere is taking care of us in Charlotte County. Radiologists, physical therapists, surgery centers, dentists and more.
We, as the Charlotte County Chamber Commerce, are doing what we can to take care of them all.
Welcome new members
Please join us in welcoming our new July chamber members: Tailored Living of Port Charlotte; Rebekah J. Fero, CFP; ZenBusiness; Axis Infrastructure; and Beverly Brady. It’s heartening to know that 15 new members have joined us since the current world-wide situation unfolded. Our April membership drive was canceled, but we will reschedule that as soon as possible. Our dedicated members love to share the chamber gospel as we all work toward the betterment of the community we serve.
Chamber deadlines
As a reminder, the deadline for the 2021 Leadership Charlotte class applications is 4 p.m. Friday. Please look for the application at charlottecountychamber.org or call us at 941-627-2222. The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2021 wants you.
To be included in the 2021 Community Guide and Business Directory, please submit your information no later than Aug. 14. The clock is ticking and your business should not be left out.
Additionally, our tremendous Sustaining Partner businesses need to reconfirm their support by Aug. 14 to secure their placement in the publication. Sustaining Partners provide additional support to the annual chamber budget which, in turn, provides them with additional membership benefits. This allows us to continue with increased promotion, advocacy, involvement and leadership at the local, state and federal levels as we support our businesses and the community we serve. Thank you.
We’re all fine here
The chamber staff remains healthy. Well, mostly. I now have a broken heel bone, which isn’t fun. But I would choose that over any of the other current options any day of the week.
When you need a medical professional of any kind, please call us to point you in the right direction.
And in case you were wondering, that lady’s dog is fine, too.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
