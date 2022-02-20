Mardi Gras, aka Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday, is more than parades, beads and king cake.
Folks of Polish or Polish-Michigander descent have visions of paczki that dance in their heads, and there’s one day a year when they can line up to get some.
THE DAY WHEN EVERYONE’S POLISH
The long-range forecast for this year’s Mardi Gras morning in Detroit is partly cloudy and 30⁰F — perfect weather for hundreds of bundled-up fans to line up outside their favorite bakeries for paczki, the traditional Polish pastries they can get only once a year.
Paczki (pronounced “PAWN-shkee”) Day has become just as big a deal for our local Midwest population, thanks to Karen and Allen Tines’ Yummies Donuts & BBQ.
Yummies’ biggest day of the year is traditionally the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, that last blast before Lent. Orders pour in for thousands of paczki — dense, rich, pillowy filled doughnuts with a trace of nutmeg, gently indented in the center, often with traditional raspberry or prune filling, and dusted with powdered sugar.
This year they’re aiming to cap the bake at 8,000.
“I don’t really know what the draw is,” said Karen, “except that it’s one day a year, and everybody wants to be part of the festivities. Everyone’s a little Polish on Paczki Day! This year, to keep the pressure off just that one day, we decided to start selling them on Thursday, Feb. 24.”
So, now Yummies has almost a whole Paczki Week.
In past years, Yummies added a cheese filling — a Michigan “Yooper” (Upper Peninsula) tradition — to join angel cream, apple, apricot, black raspberry, custard, chocolate, lemon, prune and strawberry. Black raspberry and custard are the top sellers.
Asked if he still likes paczki after making them for as long as he can remember, Detroit-born Allen replied, “Oh, I love ‘em! They’re awesome.”
While we’re talking, and because today just happens to be National Sticky Bun Day, don’t forget that it was pitmaster Allen who invented the glorious, Food Network-recognized Sticky Pig Sandwich — pulled barbecue pork mounded between glazed cinnamon-bun doughnut halves.
The cutoff date for Paczki Week orders is Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. You can pick them up from Thursday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 27, during regular hours, and from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, when Yummies is normally closed.
Yummies Donuts & BBQ ($), 941-493-7170, 2001 Tamiami Trail (Ark Plaza), S. Venice, is open Thursday and Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday to 4 p.m., and Sunday to 2 p.m.
Other bakers selling paczki this year, maybe closer to your home, include:
Abbe’s Donuts ($, O), 2150 Tamiami Trail (Charlotte Square), Port Charlotte, 941-979-5086; 13625 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 941-426-5758; and 3069 S. McCall Road (Englewood Event Center), Englewood, 941-208-5301.
Nino’s Bakery ($, O), 941-833-8912, 3078 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda.
WHEN WILL THEY OPEN THE LOCK?
For the second time in a little over three years, fans of Manasota Key’s Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub have had to endure months bereft of their favorite hangout.
Nearly six months ago, on Sept. 5, the Lock closed for what the Atamanchuk family hoped would be only three months, while they doubled the size of their efficient new state-of-the-art kitchen and freshened up everything else.
Co-owner Sue Atamanchuk reported, “We were hoping for Valentine’s weekend but it’s looking like it may be more like a few days after Valentine’s Day.
“We’re getting our product list together and thinking we can start accepting deliveries next Friday (Feb. 11). Can't do much until all inspections are finalized. The county is struggling with employees as we all are, so we are on their timeframe.
“Looking so forward to seeing all our Lock friends and family again. It’s been way too long.”
One fan posted in agreement: “The suspense is killing me. I need my LNK fix!”
STINGRAYS RESTARTS
What took so long, the impatient might ask.
Come on now. It’s a wonder that any renewed venture manages to open these days.
As owner Bill Farley put it on social media, “It’s taking a long time to find employees that want to work, will work, and come back the next day. ... I know it’s taken forever, but we are open and serving.”
The sleek little eatery at Muscle Car City, now owned by the same folks who recently opened Port Charlotte’s Pitmasters All American BBQ, had been serving small breakfast and lunch menus for their weekend car shows.
Now they’ve made an official breakfast and lunch launch.
StingRays’ flexible menu is trim, simple and hovers just below that trembling $10 benchmark. That was their intent, said Farley, while determining diners’ preferences.
Eventually they hope to open for dinner. The full bar will be open anyway and, said Farley, can stay open as late as there are customers.
StingRays Bar & Grill ($), 941-575-1279, 10175 Tamiami Trail (Muscle Car City), Punta Gorda, is open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with later bar hours starting at 11 a.m. Car shows are the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last Sunday of every month is a swap meet.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside seating available = O.
