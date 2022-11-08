John Wright

Wright

Today is Election Day and it is important for you all to remember to cast your ballot and be part of the decision process. As a Chamber of Commerce, we are totally apolitical and endorse no candidates, although the Board of Directors may take positions on ballot issues, such as the Yes for Success initiative.

Now, more than ever, the small business community of our area needs your total support and patronage. We need elected officials who understand and respond to the needs of both our residential and commercial sectors alike.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce

gorda-chamber.com.

