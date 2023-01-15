Ever been to a networking event and been bored to death? The small talk, the stuffy air between strangers trying to make connections. There’s nothing worse than trying to meet people when you don’t know why you need to meet them in the first place! It doesn’t have to be that way. Networking can be something far greater and more impactful than just passing around cards and talking about the weather. Networking is important for growing a business, yes, but it’s important to know people if you want to make an impact on your community.

Any growth in the community is growth for your business. Greater involvement shows that you are a more conscientious business in the eyes of the public. Thus, creating brand loyalty. Turning a profit is great, but what are you really doing for your community? Are you volunteering your time, helping to train students new to the business world, or increasing your sustainability efforts? It makes a difference.


Steve Lineberry is president of the Board of Directors for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce

