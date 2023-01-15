Ever been to a networking event and been bored to death? The small talk, the stuffy air between strangers trying to make connections. There’s nothing worse than trying to meet people when you don’t know why you need to meet them in the first place! It doesn’t have to be that way. Networking can be something far greater and more impactful than just passing around cards and talking about the weather. Networking is important for growing a business, yes, but it’s important to know people if you want to make an impact on your community.
Any growth in the community is growth for your business. Greater involvement shows that you are a more conscientious business in the eyes of the public. Thus, creating brand loyalty. Turning a profit is great, but what are you really doing for your community? Are you volunteering your time, helping to train students new to the business world, or increasing your sustainability efforts? It makes a difference.
Your skills and resources may be invaluable to someone one day and networking will help you be remembered.
Trust is important in business. Establishing strength in relationships is critical to the success of your business and networking can help you develop that trust and strengthen relationships with those that you work with. You may not feel like you know anyone that is helping your cause, but if you can help
someone else succeed, you become a valuable contact. You never know, you may need to use some of those contacts one day.
CHAMBER ACTIVITIES
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, 8–9:30 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: "New Member Showcase – New Member Introductions." What a great way to kick off the new year and meeting so many new members. Member event.
Business Card Exchange: Jan. 26, 5-7 p.m. at Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards. Member event.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
24TwentyOne Event Center 10-year anniversary, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.). Heavy appetizers, cocktails, and door prizes provided.
Punta Gorda Marina 40th anniversary, Jan. 27, 4-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.), 25096 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Food, beer, wine, live music, giveaways and much more.
GJC Window & Door open house, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.), 812 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, Jan. 17, noon-1 p.m., Charlotte County Chamber Office. Topic: Understanding your Insurance Policy, presented by Mike Martin of State Farm, Mike Martin Agency, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration and lunch selection required at $10. Member event.
12th Annual Business Expo (Hottest Business Day in Paradise): 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Free and open to the public. Imagine, marketing your business in an 8’ x 10’ booth (piped/draped) and having 1,000-plus visitors and residents see the products and services you provide. You will have the opportunity to see more folks in a matter of five hours than you may see in a month. This will be an excellent environment for maximum business exposure for sales, lead generation and develop great connections. Plus, there will be over 90 other exhibitors for business-to-business to develop client/customer relationships. Deadline to reserve you booth is Tuesday, Jan. 24. There will be no late entries accepted. To reserve your booth, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Steve Lineberry is president of the Board of Directors for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce
