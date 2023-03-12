Ever been to a networking event and been bored to death? The small talk, the stuffy air between strangers trying to make connections. There’s nothing worse than trying to meet people when you don’t know why you need to meet them in the first place!
It doesn’t have to be that way. Networking can be something far greater and more impactful than just passing around cards and talking about the weather. Networking is important for growing a business, yes, but it’s also important to know people if you want to make an impact on your community.
Any growth in the community is growth for your business as well. Greater involvement shows that you are a more reliable business in the eyes of the public, creating brand loyalty. Your skills and resources may be invaluable to someone one day and networking will help you be remembered. Trust is important in business. Establishing strength in relationships is critical to the success of your business. Networking can help you develop that trust and strengthen those relationships with those that you work with.
You may not feel like you know anyone that is helping your cause, but if you can help someone else succeed, you become a valuable contact. You never know, you may need to use some of those contacts one day. So, I can’t stress enough that those events and meetings aren’t useless. They are a priceless tool you can use to help develop yourself and your business. So get out there, meet some new people, go to our membership events and make those lasting connections. It’s worth it.
Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 24Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Guest speaker/program: Patti Allen, Executive VP of Community & Government Affairs, Fisherman’s Village Development Plan. New member introductions. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at Frolich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, 18401 Murdock Circle, Suite C, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Restoration Bar (new location) – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at 23081 Harborview Road, Suite 202, Port Charlotte. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
Lunch & Learn (new member): noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, Chamber office (2702 Tamiami Trail, PC). Topic: Being Prepared to Protect your Family and Business when Life Happens. Presented by Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Seating is limited. To register and make lunch selection, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. $10pp.
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we've ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
