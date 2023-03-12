Ever been to a networking event and been bored to death? The small talk, the stuffy air between strangers trying to make connections. There’s nothing worse than trying to meet people when you don’t know why you need to meet them in the first place!

It doesn’t have to be that way. Networking can be something far greater and more impactful than just passing around cards and talking about the weather. Networking is important for growing a business, yes, but it’s also important to know people if you want to make an impact on your community.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

