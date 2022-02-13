I’ve known Maryann Mize since being in Charlotte County for almost 10 years. Maryann retired from Charlotte State Bank and Trust last July as a Senior Vice President, after more than 28 years of service.
Now Maryann and her family will begin a new journey towards the end of the month. To say Maryann has been heavily involved within our business community would be an understatement. Maryann has been a trailblazer with her leadership, knowledge and talent.
Maryann has had an impactful presence with her dedication and involvement within the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Maryann was in the Leadership Charlotte Class of 1998 (Class President and “Go Red”), past Chamber Board of Director President 2004, Chamber Ambassador, Government
Affairs Committee, inducted into the Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame 2012 and received the prestigious Pacesetter Award 2016.
If you are a member of the Charlotte County Chamber, I invite you attend our Third Wednesday Coffee next week, as we honor Maryann with our appreciation. On behalf of the Charlotte County Board of Directors, staff and our membership, we wish Maryann and her family the very best as they begin their exciting next chapter.
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Feb. 16 – 8–9 a.m. – Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Our Coffee Sponsor is Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic. Registration is requested. We will have our Quarterly New Member Showcases – To register, please visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Immediately following our program, we will have a ribbon cutting for Down the Hatchet – they will have their mobile truck available to sharpen your ax throwing skills. Member Event.
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Feb. 24 – 5–7 p.m. Southwest Florida Insurance Associates located at 3718 Tamiami Trail, Unit C. Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Member Event.
Special Events
Just Counters & Other Stuff (20th Year Anniversary Celebration) – Thursday, Feb. 17 – 1489 Market Cir., 309, Port Charlotte – 5 p.m. – Refreshment, beverages and live music will be provided. This is a multi-chamber event (Charlotte County, North Port, Englewood, Punta Gorda and the CDBIA).
State of the County Address – Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Noon– 1 p.m. This will be a zoom call. You will have the opportunity to hear from our county entities (County, City, Airport, Public Schools, Economic Development) to get a high level update on what is driving our community.
Ribbon Cuttings
Sport Clips Haircuts (grand opening) – Tuesday, Feb. 15 – 1804 Tamiami Trail, unit E4, Port Charlotte – 5:30 p.m. Snack and refreshments will be provided.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash (Grand Opening) – Friday, Feb. 18 – 19010 Murdock Cir., Port Charlotte – 10 a.m.
Pool Boy (15 th Anniversary Celebration) – Tuesday, Feb. 22 – 27147 Del Prado Pkwy., Punta Gorda – 5:30 p.m. Refreshments and beverages will be provided. Raffle prizes will be given way
