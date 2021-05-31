June 1 has arrived, and I am very pleased to say that things are not slowing down, as they usually would at the start of the summer period. Our visitor numbers to our office and visits to our website, in search of information, are at all-time highs. We are very encouraged by the interest in our area for those seeking vacation time, a new residence or newcomers, looking to find out more about the businesses in our area.
Looking at May’s statistics, interest from out of the area is very strong indeed. I’ve mentioned several times this year already, that California and Texas have become leading states from which informational requests originate. May was the first time this year that California was not the number one state. It dropped to number three, behind Texas as number two and a brand new number one – welcome Pennsylvania! It is so interesting to us to follow these trends and see how both regionally and statewide we compare to other similar-sized communities.
Commercial interest in this area also remains strong. Just last week we met with three potential new businesses thinking of moving or opening up a new venture in our area. Still, the number one issue for the business community is getting appropriate employees. To that end, every Tuesday, we send out an email blast to everyone who has signed up to receive our information that contains a current listing of Chamber members that have current job postings. We are encouraged when we get the email “please delete — this job has been filled!” If you are either looking or have a job to post, please contact Tara Zajas at tzajas@puntagorda-chamber.com to get on the appropriate list to get the information you are looking for. Remember to look out for the email every Tuesday morning.
Working on events like the upcoming Wine and Jazz Festival Week firmly show the impact of such events on our community and moving it this year to November, has proven to be a great boon to what we would normally call the “shoulder season.” When the Wine and Jazz Festival started in February 2005, we needed every bit of help we could get. Now, 16 years later, February around here kinda takes care of itself. The event and the PG Chamber are focused on local businesses doing even better at a time of year when we can focus and enjoy it. We are so looking forward to four jazz-filled days from Nov. 17-20. Tickets are now available by visiting the shop chamber link at www.puntagordachamber.com The Thursday night event is already sold out, so do not delay in getting your Wednesday, Friday and Saturday tickets before the same happens to them to. We are truly honored to get this show “back on the road.” Special hotel rates are available at the Fourpoints by Sheraton ($109). More hotels to follow shortly. Simply call them asking for the Wine and Jazz rate — 941-637-6770. It’s time to enjoy family, friends and great music once again, right here in our backyard! Punta Gorda will party (safely) that week for sure!
This would be a great opportunity to remind everyone of the mission of the Punta Gorda Chamber: to promote our member businesses in Punta Gorda and all our surrounding areas, for the benefit of our entire community. With the work we do daily, we are laser-focused on serving our members and promoting them as often as humanly possible. Our networking events are such a pleasure to see how the network grows and works together, supporting each other. Getting out and about to visit our members in their place of work is also of paramount importance to us, in order to get a better vision of what it is they do. Such a recent visit took us to Fort Myers to meet with the team from Valerie’s House. To say that this visit was moving would be an understatement. Valerie’s House organization cares for children who have suffered bereavement in Lee and Collier Counties, but most recently decided to include Charlotte County in their mission. I was blown away to learn that there were in excess of 4000 children in our area who have suffered a recent loss and could benefit from their free service. In order to assist them in a move to our area, they have partnered with the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, where meetings can be held. But they are in search of a more permanent location, that they can call home. If you know of any available property or potential location, please contact Christine at 239-841-0382 or visit www.valerieshouse.org to learn more about their mission and to potentially volunteer some time or donate to their worthy cause.
Our office is open each day (M-F 9-4) for your convenience. Have you visited our offices recently? We are located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and we have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Don’t forget, if you prefer, our website www.puntagordachamber.com has a new addition — our new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you. The link you’ll find in the top right of our homepage. If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.