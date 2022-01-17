Tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m., we travel over to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center for our first After Hours of 2022. Bring along a gift to promote your business in our drawing at the end of our introduction section. This event is complimentary to members, but we also invite potential “newbies” to come along and to put on your training wheels. An RSVP is required to 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4). Our January luncheon at the PGI Civic Association will be our annual State of the City address by Mayor Lynne Matthews. Lunch is $20 per person and payable either online at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Chamber Store or by calling 941-639-3720 during regular office hours. Lunch will be catered by Leroy’s Southern Kitchen. Membership doesn’t cost: it pays!
This Thursday marks the return of a celebration on the third Thursday of the month in downtown Punta Gorda. This activity has, over the years, enjoyed a variety of different guises, like Gallery Walk, Alive after 5 and most recently Wine Walk. Back in 2020, COVID-19 took care of the cancellation of this event. During the intervening months, the face of downtown Punta Gorda has changed, with many new arrivals setting up their stalls in the area. To celebrate the arts and culture of our city, the new Downtown Experience will get a royal kick-off, starting shortly after 5 p.m. in the Hector House Plaza on Taylor, opposite the old Historic Courthouse. Hector House Plaza was chosen, since it was in this very location that the original city charter for Punta Gorda was signed and delivered. At 5:30 p.m., we’ll be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to get the event underway, preceded by the singing of our National Anthem by Deanna Peden, representing Gulfshore Opera. Immediately thereafter the choir of Charlotte High School will entertain us in song for 20-25 minutes, while guests gather to pick up their Downtown Experience information sheet. The downtown area has been divided into mini PODS; meaning that a cluster of businesses have collaborated together to present a variety of interesting things for you all to enjoy. That night, visit them all or just a few, knowing that in February you’ll get the opportunity to gather, mingle with your friends and neighbors, reconnect our community after so many months of isolation and to bring back the “community” feeling that Punta Gorda so enjoys. Grab your friends, co-workers, neighbors or guests and come downtown to enjoy what is going on. The info table at Hector House Plaza will remain open from 5-6:30 p.m. to set you on your way with a map and details of each POD’s activities. As I write, one POD has decided to delay their participation by a month, so February will, most definitely, see more and more businesses on the roster. As of now, we have seven PODS set up for you to enjoy, located at the PG Social House on Marion, Illusions Salon and Spa on Taylor, Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine in Herald Court (U.S. 41 Side), Dream Salon and Spa (Herald Court Centre (Breezeway side), Copperfish Books on W. Virginia, Pomegranate and Fig on U.S. 41 Northbound and Restoration Bar on Nesbit. Here’s just a teaser of what each POD is doing: PG Social House will be operating their Moonlight Market, celebrating local crafts, live music from Courtney Amber and good vibes. Illusions Salon and Spa will be offering spa tours and specials, exhibiting the photography of Miss Zarita Mattox and partnering with Michael Saunders & Co and Kona Ice! Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine will be partnering with their friends from The Refindery, Gorda Bowls, Punta Gorda Coffee and Tea and Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique, featuring live music by Kraig Kenning, samples and tastings. Kraig calls himself a contemporary folk artist, though his talent transcends across a very wide array of musical genres. Dream Salon and Spa will be offering complimentary massages, while partnering with the Artisan’s Atelier and Beyond Transformation, who are offering personal retreat packages. Morgan Stanley will also be on hand with friends from the Art Studio, who will be doing an audience participation painting demo as well as offering discounted rates for art classes. Monte Reale will have NY Italian treats for sale too. Copperfish Books will host an outdoor author showcase, featuring authors happy to sign and talk about their books. Special hand-baked cookies and refreshments will accompany their offerings. Judy Lynch will be offering treats and a tour of her new studio and Pizza Gorda will have a delicious $10 wine/meatball combo to savor. Restoration Bar on Nesbit will have a unique spin on “Drag” racing. You’ll have to be there to see this for yourself. Pomegranate & Fig will have a special “Spin the Wheel/ Reveal a deal” game and will have their neighbors Hammer and Stain doing live demos. There’s a whole to enjoy! Grab your map and stroll around a little.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus. From Jan. 18 to March 29, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
The 8th Annual Short Film Festival is returning to Punta Gorda on March 2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. We have tickets ($20) at the office for you, should you prefer to collect and pay in person, rather than the online method. We are located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, on the corner of Marion and Sullivan (parking behind the building or on side street). We are open M-F 9-4. Payment by check or cash please. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on March 2. Show starts at 7 p.m. Get your tickets now while stocks allow. We would also like to congratulate the Punta Gorda Pub Crawl for yet another sell-out year. Tickets flew through our hands. For those lucky enough to secure their tickets, you are in for a treat. Congratulations Punta Gorda Pub Crawl team!
For a full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop again.
