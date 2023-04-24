As the adage goes … time flies when you’re having fun! We are just past at the half way point to our fiscal year. From this point on, there are tremendous opportunities for our members to have some fun, get educated, business exposure to thousands of residents/visitors, greet new teachers in the Charlotte County Public Schools, and increase your bottom line. If this sounds appealing and you are not a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, give us a call.

On Saturday, May 27, we will have our 12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic at St. Andrews South Golf Club. Who doesn’t like a fun golf scramble? Open to the entire community with a cart, breakfast, buffet lunch, beverage tickets and prizes, only $75 per player. Thank you to Charlotte County Ford for being our Hole-in-One Sponsor and Finnegan’s Grille & Pub for being the Putting Contest Sponsor. Proceed from the gold tournament goes towards the Junior Leadership Charlotte Program.


   

Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments