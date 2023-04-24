As the adage goes … time flies when you’re having fun! We are just past at the half way point to our fiscal year. From this point on, there are tremendous opportunities for our members to have some fun, get educated, business exposure to thousands of residents/visitors, greet new teachers in the Charlotte County Public Schools, and increase your bottom line. If this sounds appealing and you are not a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, give us a call.
On Saturday, May 27, we will have our 12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic at St. Andrews South Golf Club. Who doesn’t like a fun golf scramble? Open to the entire community with a cart, breakfast, buffet lunch, beverage tickets and prizes, only $75 per player. Thank you to Charlotte County Ford for being our Hole-in-One Sponsor and Finnegan’s Grille & Pub for being the Putting Contest Sponsor. Proceed from the gold tournament goes towards the Junior Leadership Charlotte Program.
Our 2024 Community Guide and Business Directory is about to roll out. Our Community Guide is “All Things Charlotte County.” Plus, it’s a beautiful full gloss, full color 8.5 x 11 publication. We will publish and distribute 10,000 guide throughout Charlotte County and beyond. This is an excellent opportunity for each member to illuminate their business.
On June 3, the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 will put on their fundraising event at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 6-11 p.m. The event is going to be a Shagadelic Shindig, an Austin Powers/70’s theme extravaganza. There will be casino games, dancing, DJ, raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will go to local nonprofits to support seniors for Hurricane Ian relief. Ticket and sponsorships now available.
On July 31, the Charlotte County Chamber will host the New Teachers’ Breakfast. There will be over 200 new teachers to the Charlotte County Public School System. Each member has the opportunity to sponsor a new teacher, have breakfast with them, hear their story and share information about your business and the wonderful elements that make Charlotte County an amazing place to work, live, and play. It is a very heart-warming event.
Applications for our Leadership Charlotte Class of 2024 program are about to rollout! This will be our 34th year for our “Premier Program.” The Leadership Charlotte program provides a top-tier behind the scenes education about the many business segments of Charlotte County. Candidates are selected through an anonymous application process and is highly completive. Only 25 members are selected each year.
Again, these are all phenomenal opportunities for our members to take advantage of to enhance your business exposure. All information and full details are available on our website: charlottecounty chamber.org. Also, you can contact us directly at 941-627-2222
Chamber Activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, Brookdale Port Charlotte, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
One Price Dry Cleaners & Express Alterations (grand opening/member event): 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2395 Tamiami Trail, Suite 110, Port Charlotte. Cookies and refreshments provided. Each attending member will receive a $20 gift card. A $100 gift card will be raffled to one lucky winner. Registration is required. All attending members must register via our website to qualify for any gift cards or raffle.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
