On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, we hope all of you had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July holiday weekend. As we continue to turn the corner and come out even stronger from this past challenging and unpredictable year, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is rolling full steam ahead.
I cannot thank all of our valued chamber members and community partners enough for their perseverance, determination and strength to make Charlotte County the desired community to live, work and play. At the Charlotte County Chamber, our future is bright, which means the future is bright for our 1,000-plus members.
As we look to the immediate future, there are a full array of productive and beneficial initiatives for each and every member to take advantage of, to put an even brighter spotlight on your business, starting with our New Teachers Breakfast, which will be July 28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
There’s no greater way to welcome and sponsor 90-plus new teachers to our community. Deadline to become a sponsor is July 16.
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 applications are now being taken. If you have a strong desire to learn more about Charlotte County and get a one-of-a-kind behind the scenes education, our premier program is for you. Only 25 applicants are selected each year, as it is a very competitive selection process. Deadline for application submissions is Aug. 16.
The 10th Annual Hottest Business Day in Paradise Business Expo will be Aug. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. If you would like to market and promote your business in front of approximately 1,000-1,200 attendees in one day, this would be an excellent event for you. We only have 10 booths remaining before we are sold out.
We’ll have 107 exhibitors, which creates a very dynamic opportunity for business-to-business connections. We will have a “Hottest Expo Kick-off Party” on Thursday, July 8, at Kings Gate Golf Club for all exhibitors. Don’t miss out; register for your booth today.
Our 2021-2022 Community Guide & Business Directory is now available to extend your marketing endeavors. We will produce 10,000 Community Guides & Business Directories and distribute them in heavy traffic areas throughout Charlotte County. Our Community Guides and Business Directories will be read by residents and visitors alike. Our guides are also heavily used for new resident packets.
The deadline to submit your advertising agreement is Aug. 13. Becoming a Sustaining Partner of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce affords you a wealth of additional benefits. Your business will be recognized and acknowledge throughout the year at all our events. Your business name/logo is displayed on the following: Sustaining Partner banner, on all our chamber communication (email, business online, Business Perspective and Fir$t Thur$day Advertiser), on our website, a dedicated page in our Community Guide & Business Directory and Third Wednesday Coffee video presentation.
And much more! The deadline to become a Sustaining Partner is Aug. 13.
Save the date: On Oct. 1, we’ll be celebrating our 96th year of representing the business community of Charlotte County with our 96th Annual Luncheon Meeting.
July’s Networking Opportunities: We are looking forward to our Networking at Noon lunch on July 14, which will be catered by Baylor’s Southern Barbecue. Our lunch will be at the Laishley Marina Community Room located at 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call the Chamber office or register online at charlottecountychamber.org.
Our Third Wednesday Coffee will be July 21 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center located at 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. We have a great program planned and expect a strong turnout. Our Coffee Sponsor is Harbor Nissan and we’ll be hearing from Kelley Munsell, operations manager. Our nonprofit speaker will be Denise Dull, director of landlord engagement with Gulf Coast Partnership.
Our guest speaker will be Lucienne Pears, vice president of Economic Development with Babcock Ranch. The event is from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Immediately following our Third Wednesday Coffee, we will conduct our quarterly New Member Orientation. This opportunity is very informative for all our new members to maximize their investment as well as a great refresher for our existing members.
Our New Member Orientation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Our Business Card Exchange will be July 22 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring plenty of business cards and a cool gift to promote your business. Our Business Card Exchange is an excellent environment to meet new members and to develop productive and beneficial business relationships.
Please join us for a ribbon cutting for ACC Cruise Planners at 5:30 p.m. July 14 located at 941 Tamiami Trail, Suite A, Port Charlotte.
We are all buckled up and ready to go. I highly encourage anyone to contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222, and we’ll be happy to answer any questions you may have.
