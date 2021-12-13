The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to town for the holidays and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be hosting them, in conjunction with Suncoast Beverage Sales! Mark your calendars for Dec. 16. The team will arrive around 3 p.m., when guests are invited to come down and meet the horses and their riders on City Market Place – the empty lot on the North Side of Marion Avenue by the downtown clock. The hitch will depart at around 4 p.m. for a short parade around downtown, before ending on the Tiki lawn at FourPoints by Sheraton for a final photo opportunity. Their visit will be a majestic equestrian display of power to melt any heart and to bring the all-American feel to our holiday celebrations! Hope you’ll come on down and enjoy a very special holiday gift from them to our city! Bring your cameras and cheer them along as they put on a show for us. We kindly appreciate you not arriving till 3 p.m., to allow for the transporters the opportunity to enter safely their staging area. These horses will be in full regalia and, yes, our favorite dalmatian will be there too! If you have never seen these horses in person, they are truly a sight to behold and they will give you memories to treasure for years to come. We are, as a Chamber, so very grateful that they made this stop in Punta Gorda to brighten up our holidays even more. While you’re here, feel free to play in our many stores and restaurants and make a night of it.
Since looking for that last evasive gift? How about buying a family gam, created and produced right here in Punta Gorda? For all ages, this game called Top Ten is available for purchase at the Chamber office (252 W Marion Ave.) for $35.99 or online at www.toptengamesllc.com. This game encourages imagination, memory and laughter as players attempt to name (in a short minutes) 10 things from a randomly chosen category card. The holidays will be complete from now on!
Regular networking continues tonight at 5:30 p.m., as Friendly Floors in Port Charlotte play host to our December Business After Hours. Bring along a gift to participate in the festive drawing at the conclusion of our meeting. Marjorie Benson, owner of Friendly Floors, will, for sure, be making this night very special for all who attend. To RSVP your attendance, please call us on 941-639-3720 before noon today. There is never a better time to network with your fellow chamber business leaders or to become one of our newest members and make the most of your annual membership. We will definitely help you to put your business ON THE MAP! Our December networking concludes tomorrow, Dec. 15, as we gather under the Tiki Bar roof for our Holiday Luncheon and crazy gift exchange! A seat at the table is $20 (payable online in the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com) or by calling 941-639-3720. Payment will be required in advance so we can accommodate the crowd. To play, bring a naughty or nice gift (wrapped) to the value of $15-20 and the rest will become history. This lunch will definitely get you in the mood!
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus. From Jan. 18 to March 29, 2022, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
For a full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop again.
