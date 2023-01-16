John Wright

Coming up this weekend is our January (aka Winter) Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will be taking place in downtown Punta Gorda on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This is an ideal time to visit the fair while dropping by the brick-and-mortar businesses of our city to see what is new and exciting, not just in downtown but at Fishermen’s Village, the U.S. 41 corridors and beyond.

From Feb. 2-March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m., we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

