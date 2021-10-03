I would like to thank each and every member of our chamber from the bottom of my heart. Your continued support, participation and engagement is the driving force of our organization. As we move forward, navigate and implement effective strategic changes, I will be asking for everyone’s involvement, interaction and feedback to ensure we are delivering optimal membership benefits and resources to you, which will be pertinent to the growth and success of your business.
I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank our business community of Charlotte County and beyond for the overwhelming support demonstrated to me in accepting the position of executive director.
We had a wonderful 96th Annual Meeting Luncheon last week. It was amazing to see so many members in attendance. There was so much to celebrate, accomplishments acknowledge and recognized. On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, we would like to offer our congratulations to all our Business of the Year nominees and recipients.
The 2021 Large Business of the Year was awarded to Roger D. Eaton, Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller.
The 2021 Medium Business of the Year was awarded to Nix & Associates Real Estate.
The 2021 Small Business of the Year was awarded to Rita’s Italian Ice.
The 2021 Nonprofit Business of the Year was awarded to Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Our 2021 Pacesetter Award was presented to Christy Smith, Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project.
This past year certainly had its unpredictable challenges. It was so uplifting to hear and see so many members remain dedicated and demonstrate their perseverance to remain stable and thrive. Again, congratulations to all.
As we begin a new chapter, much of our collaborative focus will be creating strategic action steps to ensure the expected outcomes are achieved. In the very near future, a series of brief precise surveys will be sent to all members, with the expectation of receiving specific feedback and suggestions. It is extremely import to hear from you collectively to make certain we are finding out what’s beneficial and valuable to you as a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Since our Business Perspective is currently going out quarterly, I highly encourage you to remain vigilant in reading Business Online, our e-newsletter that goes out every Monday morning for the latest updates, events, new members, member news and the Job Spot. This is an excellent opportunity to promote and market your business on a weekly basis to 2,500 opt-in subscribers.
As we move forward and with great excitement, I am able to share that we have filled the position of director of business development here at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. I am pleased to announce that Jami Joannes has accepted the position and Jami is already getting settled in. Jami comes to us highly experienced in customer service, sales and with a strong digital marketing background. Jami will be a valuable asset to our organization. When you see Jami out and about, please be sure to congratulate her.
Calling all Charlotte County Chamber members, get out your calendars and please make sure you schedule the following events for October; you will not be disappointed.
Networking at Noon: Oct. 13 at Village Fish Market, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda (center court – Fishermen’s Village) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations and meal selections are required. Register at charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee: We have a very informative program planned from 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. Our sponsor is Buffalo Graffix. The nonprofit speaker will be Tom Parker, with Young Lift and our guest speaker is Jared Bickham, capital projects manager with Charlotte County government. Immediately following our program, we’ll have our Quarterly New Member Orientation. This is an optimal opportunity for our new members as well as existing members to gain the full value of our benefits.
Business Card Exchange: I hope all you ghouls and ghosts are ready for this one from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Nix & Associates Real Estate, 2421 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Who doesn’t like a Halloween Bash with costumes encouraged? I’ve got mine picked out and ready to go. Please bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to have plenty of business cards.
