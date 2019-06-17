Wednesday morning, Mark Martella, Icard Merrill, will be discussing "Scams, Schemes and Scoundrels:What You Need to know to Protect Your Business and Family" at our Third Wednesday Coffee, which runs from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center. Christy Smith with the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club's annual Shoes for Kids project will be the nonprofit. Please bring a pair of new shoes for local kids. AAA Auto Club Group is the sponsor. Please join us for networking and learning
We’ll be celebrating the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 and the 30th Anniversary of the LC program Friday at Kingsway Country Club. If you haven’t made your reservation, please do today because we need to give a head count to Chef Jimmy.
Thirty years ago our first Leadership Charlotte class graduated. The class is a “who’s who” of community leaders, then and now.
The group didn’t do a big fundraiser, but conducted a study on how to redevelop the commercial corridor in Port Charlotte. Over the years, class members have built parks, a kitty cottage, developed our Junior Leadership Charlotte program and has given away more than $600,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
So, when I write that this is the chamber’s signature program, it’s true. Life-long friendships have been made, as have a few marriages, and perhaps a divorce or two.
I have tons of stories, but a “favorite” is when the class of 1997 showed up to graduation in formals and black tie, without telling anyone. When other guests arrived at graduation dressed in summer casual attire and saw the black-tie gang, many went home (and didn’t return), thinking they were under-dressed. And, I heard later there was a lot of “why the !@#$$ didn’t you tell me?” between couples.
We now have a “no surprises” talk.
Applications for the LC class of 2020 are available online in the newsroom and in both chamber offices. If you’d like to meet 24 new business contacts (most of whom will become your friends), see the ins and outs of local businesses and organizations and become part of a 30 year legacy of alumni, now’s the time.
We have a ribbon cutting on June 20 at the Loveland Center’s new Port Charlotte site, next to the Boys & Girls Cub on Gibralter, and on June 25 at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. Both are at 5:30 p.m.
Around the Clock Fitness will host the June 27 Business Card Exchange at 1000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. As with all our events, please bring plenty of business cards to hand out.
Our Summer Success Series “Lunch & Learn,” organized by Port Charlotte Toastmasters, will continue on July 1 when we hear from Ron Frost, motivational speaker, on “Successful Networking Strategies: Learn the keys to creating meaningful connections in business and in life.” The learning event will run from noon to 1 pm. at the Board of Realtors Building, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The $10 (pre-pay) fee includes a box lunch. Please R.S.V.P. to 941-627-2222 or in the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.org.
