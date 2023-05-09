John Wright

Wright

On Friday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m., we invite you to join in the anniversary celebrations of Granny Nannies as they celebrate 15 years of doing business in Charlotte County. The festivities will be held at the Visual Arts Center on Maud Street (opposite the entrance to Fishermen’s Village), Punta Gorda. Kindly RSVP to 941-639-3720 before 2 p.m. Thursday for catering purposes. We congratulate Granny Nannies on reaching this amazing milestone for their business and wish them many more years to come.

By coincidence, our May 16th Business After Hours will also be held at the Visual Art Center starting at 5:30 p.m. Members and potential new members are always welcome, at no charge. Remember to bring along a small gift to promote your business in the drawing, held during the meeting. It’s a great way to promote your business to a large crowd of fellow business owners and to garner new clients. There is no cost to attend, but an RSVP to 941- 639-3720 is gratefully appreciated.


   

John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta

gordachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments