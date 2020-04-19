Scheduled event.
See that up there? I threw those two words up to the top because it’s been a while since they have been typed together. We have done everything in our power to keep chamber members (and the general business community) informed but not inundated with repetitive data or news.
It has been a cognizant effort to listen the needs of our local businesses and then act, and not do anything just for the sake of … doing something.
At noon on Thursday, we will be hosting a live “Lunch & Learn” virtual webinar for our members. There will hopefully be new decisions made in the next few days at the purse-strings level, and this meeting will provide the most up-to-the-minute information about emergency funding options. The guest presenter will be our longtime expert consultant … the one … the only, Peter Keating.
Keating is with the Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University and truly is as up to speed as anyone can be on this confusing and whirling carousel. Registration and participation instructions will be available on our Facebook page and website, and will be included in our daily update emails.
We highly encourage you to order lunch for pick-up from a chamber member restaurant in time for Thursday’s “Lunch & Learn” meeting.
Live webinar ideas
The live webinar phenom has now take the world by storm. As mentioned above, we plan to keep our chamber virtual meetings pertinent and professional. However, lots of options are available and lots of fun can be had. We will plan a few stress-relievers in the near future for those who want to participate.
In the meantime, please check your Monday edition of the emailed Business Online newsletter to save your official Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Virtual Meeting BINGO Card.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
