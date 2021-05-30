The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is glad to be back in full swing and offering more opportunities throughout the community to help bring value to our members in Charlotte County.
Memorial Day unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season, but more importantly gives us all a time to reflect and pay tribute to all of the fallen men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our great nation and citizens. On behalf of the board of directors and staff, our deepest gratitude goes to all of those fallen men and women and to their families.
Mark your calendar for all of the events happening at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce:
• Networking at Noon for the month of June will be at the Village Brewhouse inside of Fishermen’s Village at noon June 9. Come and enjoy a great meal with a spectacular view of Charlotte Harbor while socializing with your chamber friends. To make your reservation, contact the chamber office or register online at charlottecountychamber.org.
• The early bird catches the worm. Wake up early and join the many other chamber members who start their morning with a fresh cup of coffee and camaraderie. The Third Wednesday Coffee on June 16 will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center beginning at 7:15 a.m. Join your chamber friends and learn more about our community by listening to local nonprofits present their mission, our guest speakers present on important issues that affect our communities and help to welcome the new members to our chamber family.
• Business Card exchange for June will be hosted at 5 p.m. Jun 24 at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Punta Gorda. Please bring plenty of business cards and a gift to be raffled at the meeting to help promote your company.
Amazing opportunities you do not want to miss:
• The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the New Teacher Breakfast on July 28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Join local businesses as we all welcome the new Charlotte County public school teachers to the area. In years past, this event has welcomed and encouraged these individuals as they start off the new year in a new school district.
• One of the chamber's most exciting days of the year and the biggest opportunity for your business to get exposure to the community at large is the Hottest Business Day in Paradise Business Expo. The signature event hosted at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center will be Aug. 11, doors opening at 10 a.m.
This expo has been successful for the past nine years and as we celebrate the 10th anniversary, this year will be the biggest yet. With more than 80 businesses already registered and a record number of sponsors, now is the time to secure one of the few remaining spots.
In just one afternoon, your business will have face-to-face exposure to more than 1,500 individuals wanting to learn more about you and your services provided. To register for your spot at the expo, contact the chamber office today.
• Take your business to the next level by being a Sustaining Partner of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. This is your chance to secure a spot to receive some of the best benefits offered through the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. You will receive advertising benefits, recognition at all chamber events and be listed on all of our print media and banners at every event hosted by the chamber.
• Besides having the privilege of representing the Charlotte County business community, as the board president my absolute favorite chamber activity that I have been a part of is the Leadership Charlotte Program. This immersive experience into the community and learning how many different organizations come together to work hand in hand to create our piece of paradise is incredible.
As a member of the Leadership Charlotte class, you will make 24 new friends, learn more about our health care, environment, education system, judicial system, tourism and so much more. If you were to ask your family, coworkers or friends, you will most likely know someone who is an alumni. This experience is so eye opening to the community as a whole and I encourage anyone who is interested in applying to do so, and quickly, because the applications close soon.
For more ways to get involved with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, please contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Justin Brand, the president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board, can be reached at jbrand@charlottecf.org.
