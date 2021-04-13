The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting "A Night at the Races" from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 22 at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
"A Night at the Races" will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and winning fabulous prizes. The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race-track announcers and show the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, split-screen closeups, horses in the lead graphics, the tote board results, the winning horse in the winner's circle, slow motion photo finish replays, plus a full graphic and commentary announcing the results of each race.
This year, we are once again adding casino games to the event for the enjoyment of our participants.
A food buffet and beverages (including adult beverages) will be provided throughout the event. Each person will receive play money with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races. Participants can purchase additional play money throughout the evening if needed.
In between races, while betting occurs, attendees will enjoy entertainment and dancing. There will even be a special hat contest (traditional, creative and people’s choice) conducted between the fourth and fifth race and the winner will receive additional play money to use on the races or prizes. At the end of the evening, participants will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes with their play money through the reverse raffle and live auction.
The cost to attend is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Half-table sponsorships (seats four) are available for $200 (includes premium seating, $50 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event) or full-table sponsorships (seats eight) are available for $350 (includes premiere seating, $100 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event). There are additional sponsorships, which will be offered on a first-come/first-served basis, that provide great exposure and marketing opportunities. This event is open to all chamber members and to the public.
Business After Hours
This month’s Business After Hours will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, located at 1143 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. Business After Hours events are free and open to all chamber members. Non-chamber businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking. Food and beverages (including adult beverages) will be provided. To gain additional exposure for yourself and your business/organization, it is recommended that you bring a door prize to give away. In order to maintain recommended CDC guidelines and to maintain appropriate social distancing, you are requested to register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Port Charlotte KIA, located at 202 Tamiami Trail, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Please join us as we welcome Port Charlotte KIA to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see the great selection and deals they have on vehicles and what type of automotive services they offer. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all chamber members and to the public. In an effort to follow CDC guidelines and maintain safe social distancing, attendees are requested to register in advance.
Network at Noon Luncheon
This month’s Chamber Net @ Noon Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the British Open Pub restaurant, located at 367 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. The cost is $15 per person if paid in advance or $20 per person if paid at the door. The chamber will be introducing new members at this luncheon. This event is open to all members. Non-chamber businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking. It is requested that you make your reservations today, so that proper arrangements can be made. To gain additional exposure for yourself and your business/organization, it is recommended that you bring a door prize to give away.
New chamber member
The chamber would like to welcome the following new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: BayPort Lending, The Craft Table DIY Workshops and The Gallery at North Port.
For more information, call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
