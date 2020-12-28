The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes and understands that the chamber is only as strong as its membership and leadership.
As in any chamber of commerce, success is driven by the leadership of the board of directors, which is comprised of members selected by the membership. Each year, the board selects a president of the chamber. It's the president's responsibility to establish the goals and priorities for that year and to continue growth and prosperity.
Since the inception of our chamber, we've continued to grow, address and meet the needs of the business community under the guidance and leadership of the various board presidents.
Past-Presidents include Juanita Maguire, Ron Monck, Debra Murphy, Sue Wollack, Ted Baszto, Joe Cardinelli, Ted Johnson, Cord C. Mellor, Peter VanBuskirk, Douglas W. Grissinger, James Bartee, Jack Cooper, Ted Lemek, John Zagrobelny, Rose Rex, Mark Madison, Steve Sachkar, Jim Woods, Jack Donoghue, W. Kevin Russell, Richelle Taylor-Harris, Kris Bilodeau, Gene Pigott, Janet Bresky, Mimi Steger, Bill Werdell, Jennifer Byrd, Kim Quigley, Adam Bartolotta, Jill Luke, Lance Broat, Mike Williams, Linda L. Zick and Matt Dill.
In an effort to recognize and thank these past presidents for their service, we've created a legacy plaque listing their names to be displayed at the chamber office. We'll have an unveiling ceremony from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. All past-presidents, members, city officials and the public are invited. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Annual Meeting
Our annual meeting luncheon, which includes a state-of-the-city address and our Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Hall of Fame award recognizes and honors a person who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of our business community. The recipient's name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office and will receive a recognition award.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient is Dr. Lee Gross of Epiphany Health.
North Port interim city manager Jason Yarborough will provide the state-of-the-city report and the chamber will present our annual report to the membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 for members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 for eight, or half-table sponsorships for $200. Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse. Reservation deadline is Jan. 15.
'Coffee with the Docs'
Due to the New Year’s holiday, we will host our "Coffee with the Docs" live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC at 3 p.m. Wednesday instead of Friday. Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
Workshops, networking
We are seeking input for topics for our 2021 Lunch & Learn workshop series. The monthly workshops provide free training on various topics to business professionals at no cost. Each is conducted by professionals in the field of their topics. They're open to the business community and to the public, and participants get a complimentary lunch, sponsored by local businesses.
Everyone is invited to the next Breakfast Club networking, set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The cost is $8 and includes a breakfast buffet, beverages and networking.
New member
We'd like to welcome Sally Green-Gulf Shores Realty as a new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Happy Holidays
On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I'd like to thank our members and the community for your support and endorsement of our efforts over the past year. We pledge to work even more strenuously for you in the year ahead as our chamber and community continue to grow.
We wish everyone a safe and happy New Year filled with peace, joy, productivity and prosperity. Our office will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 31, and will be closed on Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
