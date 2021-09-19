We had an outstanding turnout last Thursday night at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center for our Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 Reception. There were more than 120 Leadership Charlotte alumni whooping and hollering, welcoming the new incoming class. Nicholas Worden, class chair with Charlotte State Bank & Trust, and Cheyenne Young, class co-chair with Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross, McKinley & Young PA, did a phenomenal job ushering in the class.
Congratulations to the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022: Adrienne Andreae (Re/Max Harbor Realty), Rose Askew-Hergenhan (Associate Member, Retired), Cristin Beverly (Crossed Keys Realty), Eric Burke (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office), Christine Carey (Valerie’s House), Teresa Da Costa (Ashley, Brown & Smith, CPA’s), Gwen Day (Fawcett Memorial Hospital), John Elias (Charlotte County Public Works), Dr. Christina Gonzalez (Private Practice), John Heck, Jr. (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office), BJ Jones (Michael Saunders & Company), David Lane (Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller), Ray Laroche (Charlotte County Airport Authority), Ryan Lybeck (Ambitrans Ambulance), Nicole Peet (Farr Law Firm), Cam Pennant (Charlotte County), Kimberly Phillips (Visual Arts Center), Barbara Roche (Port Charlotte Town Center), Becca Eldredge (The Loveland Center), Kimberly Rubino (The McCrory Law Firm), Callie Stahl (Peace River Wildlife Center), Diana Uebelacker (Busy Bee Cabinets), Sean Walter (Charlotte County/Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau), Greg Winkler (Florida Southwestern College/Collegiate High School) and Omar Zucco (The Daily Sun).
The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 is about to embark on a journey to gain an amazing one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes education about Charlotte County, work collaboratively to leave a legacy and develop life-long friendships. We wish them the very best over the next nine month and encourage them to truly embrace their experience.
96th Annual Meeting Luncheon: Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. All members are highly encouraged to attend. Visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org to register or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Business Card Exchange: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Beef O’Brady’s, 24901 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda (Deep Creek location). Bring plenty of business cards and a gift to promote your business.
Networking at Noon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Village Fish Market, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda (center court – Fishermen’s Village). Reservations and meal selections are required. Register on our website or call the chamber office.
