A year ago, almost to the day, all of our lives were changed by the onset of the pandemic and everything it brought with it. Our office went into a temporary lockdown but has since returned to regular hours and full service to our visitors, guests and members.
Working through those first few months of lockdown and panic were very hard on so many. It is a blessing that we came through those darkest days in better shape. A major part of our recovery was played by an ex-board member, who stepped up to the plate and joined our team in January 2020, only to be thrown into the thick of things as COVID-19 took hold.
Hazel Klossner told us from the get-go: I have a year of service to give before I want to go and explore the country. Her year is sadly coming to an end, but I would not allow her time to go unrecognized. The positive energy, passion, drive and professionalism that Hazel brought to the team was uplifting. She even got a call yesterday from a member, thanking her for brightening her day by her positive telephone manner. Hazel is not “leaving.” She is taking her laptop and her chamber communications with her to work remotely on her chamber projects as she travels around the country.
Shortly, a new person will be arriving to take over a very important role within the chamber as we continue to add innovative ideas to help each and every member of our family. Today, though, is my day to recognize Hazel and thank her profusely for everything she has achieved in what was an incredibly challenging year. The entire membership applauds you and thanks you for everything you brought to the table. You are a dear friend to all who know you, and you and Bill deserve every happiness together in your new adventures. You give so freely and rarely get the acknowledgements you merit, so I am declaring today the unofficial Hazel Day at the Chamber.
As we work out the best ways to support our membership, we shall shortly be adding an increased emphasis on our social media platform, that is already a large part of our communication strategy. Through a newly-focused news feed, more member posts will be appearing on a more regular basis on our Facebook PuntaGordaChamber page. If you have not already liked us, now is the time so you will be always kept up to date with goings on in our area. The page is full of event ideas, business news and promotions.
I’ll also be hitting the road with a “John’s out and about” feature, visiting member businesses and shooting a short video for you all to experience what our members are up to and where they are located. Yet another free feature of being involved in a vibrant chamber.
Since our creation in 2004, we have traveled a very long way together and helped so many along the way. Just like any organization, we have a mix of participants and bystanders, but we challenge any business to ask members and see what we can bring to your table. Membership is very affordable and adds such a level of support that you were not perhaps privy to before. Any of our board members will be more than happy to meet you and to attest to our collective strengths. Come, be part of the family.
Upcoming events: Our March Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13-14. Artisans from around the nation will be on site to show you their wares and this is a great opportunity to enjoy all things Punta Gorda. Tents will be socially-distanced and vendors are required to wear masks and have hand sanitizer on hand. Our attendees are encouraged to wear masks also, to keep everyone safe.
Our March business networking is all in place. Our COVID-19 protocols remain in place. We only allow up to 50 masked participants and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 is essential, 48 hours prior to the date. Today’s luncheon at the new Harbor Social is sold out already.
March’s Breakfast will take place at 7:15 a.m. March 10 at Nino’s Bakery, co-hosted by Jan and Dan Stuckey of the Archway Institute. After Hours falls on March 16, starting at 5:30 p.m. and hosted by the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens on Riverside Drive.
Just a reminder, this Saturday, from 8 a.m.-noon, is our next citywide garage sale in the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Aqui Esta and Bal Harbor Boulevard, in PGI. There is still space available for vendors if you have stuff you want to sell: 941-639-3720. Cost is only $15 for which you get two parking spaces – one for your car and one for your tables of goods. If you prefer, you may offload into the two spaces and remove your car from the cordoned-off area. Registration must be done prior to 2 p.m. on Friday – no drive-ups please. Space is limited and this event is always very popular.
If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
