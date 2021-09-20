We are living through a continued state of daily evaluations and re-evaluations, as we transgress the latest updates regarding the pandemic in our area.
We have been taking into account the ever-shifting reality that we are living through. Balancing keeping our members safe with their need to network and keep their doors open, you will have seen and will continue to see changes in our event scheduling.
The reassuring words we are hearing is that the situation in Florida may be improving/shifting. We therefore are left making sure we are prepared for upcoming dates and events, while making every effort to conduct their events with precautions as needed at the time of the event in question.
The networking luncheon is set for Sept. 22 at The Captain’s Table with networking between noon and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. with our guest speaker Joanne Cumisky of Vision Quest, who will be offering up advice on managing both for-profit and nonprofit businesses in these challenging times. Masks are currently requested as you arrive and settle into your seats, but may be removed during the lunch program, at your comfort level. If you have not yet made your reservation, please call by 2 p.m. Tuesday at 941-639-3720.
Last week, I had the privilege to attend the first concert at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County since the pandemic started. It was very reassuring to see the community enjoying a fabulous live concert by the Goldtones. There was clearly an enthusiasm to attend live theatrical performances again.
So, on Oct. 16, we are helping Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers and Dream Makers present a Night of Swing at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, www.militaryheritagemuseum.org. Follow the links to Gulf Theater and tickets. The cost is $45 for a great night of live music led by our very own Zarita Mattox and the Suncoast Swing Band. This event will be stellar in so many ways, as we support the needs of two important nonprofits dealing with childhood issues that are real in our community. Let’s fill the theater with love for these two charities that do such incredible work in our community for people who definitely and definitively need our assistance right now in these difficult days and weeks.
The Wine & Jazz for 2021 is still set for a return from Nov. 17-20. Stars such as Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selena Albright will be interwoven into four separate events being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center are both socially-distanced, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com. Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment.
We are also pleased to announce the return of our citywide garage sales, starting on Nov. 6 (8 a.m.-noon) in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These outdoor markets are incredibly popular. To be a vendor, the cost is $15 for two parking spaces (one for your car, one for your table of goods). Anyone bringing a trailer will need to pay for two spots to accommodate the trailer. Vendor reservations are required prior to the event by calling 941-639-3720. The market will operate every first Saturday of the month from November 2021 to May 2022 (except in January 2022, when the date will be Jan. 8 to avoid New Year's). Is it time to have a clear out?
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
