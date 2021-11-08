Last week we gathered as a family at Carmelo’s for a truly memorable luncheon to celebrate the Chamber year that has just finished and to present the team who shall be leading the way into 2022, as we go from strength to strength.
It goes without saying that the leadership of June Amara of Creative Window Treatments last year makes Alexia Martin of Whitco Insurance’s job easier, as we start from a position of positive energy and success.
More than ever, Chambers of Commerce have become a vital part of the commercial backbone of any community, as each and every week new challenges are presented that give us opportunities to assist in a variety of new ways.
Having a connected Chamber of Commerce in your back pocket is a very powerful tool. Punta Gorda Chamber has and will continue to respond to issues facing you all, as business owners. You told us that the employment market was dry, so we hastened to present, in conjunction with strategic partners such as CareerSource of Southwest Florida and The Daily Sun, two successful job fairs that, when combined, brought over 600 people to meet with those looking to hire. There is no doubt we’ll continue to host such events until market conditions improve. There’s not a great deal we can do about the global supply chain issues, but we do raise these as major concerns when we speak with our elected officials. We are also actively taking a role to stem the tide of the spread of misinformation. As a chamber, we just love to celebrate community successes, but sometimes bad things happen, through no fault of any particular person or group. We shall always continue to ensure that only correct information is shared. We engage in dialogue to resolve issues rather than point fingers when something goes awry. We firmly believe that only as a family and community can we achieve the very best of our own potential.
We are in the final leg of our 2021 journey to present the Wine & Jazz Festival, which will start on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens. The series of events run from Nov. 17-20 with acclaimed artists like Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selina Albright interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that entire week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Event Center are both socially-distanced indoors, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. This is a series of events for the community to enjoy as well as our chance to show ourselves off to those less fortunate, who do not live here yet! For the Friday and Saturday night performances, instead of following the link to Ticketmaster, you can also call the Event Center during office hours and they can assist you directly – 941-833-5444. For us, bringing back live music of such caliber is so exciting. Mindi Abair in particular has been such a friend and supporter of all things Punta Gorda. She like no other has been flexible and willing to do so many changes to her regular scheduling to accommodate her visit back to her native Florida. We are doing everything we can to make sure your experience will be a safe one. Please also be aware that costs for hosting events such as this are sky-rocketing, though we have yet again maintained prices at 2016 levels. We have tried to make this entire event affordable for all those who enjoy such jazz talent. By attending, you are supporting the continuance of quality internationally acclaimed artists in our city and paving the way for continuance of such events in the future. These events are a treasure to our community and we continue to deliver this product with pride.
We are also pleased to announce the return of our citywide garage sales, starting on November 13 (8 a.m.-noon) in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These outdoor markets are incredibly popular. To be a vendor, the cost is $15 for two parking spaces (one for your car, one for your table of goods). Anyone bringing a trailer will need to pay for two spots to accommodate the trailer. Vendor reservations are required prior to the event by calling 941-639-3720. The market will operate every second Saturday of the month from November 2021 to May 2022. Is it time to have a clear out?
Our next regular Chamber meeting will take place tomorrow Wednesday, Nov. 10, starting at 7:15 a.m. This will be our November Breakfast, to be held at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen, hosted by Chapman Insurance. Call by noon today to 941-639-3720 to RSVP. Space will be at a premium! Our November After Hours has been moved to Monday, Nov. 15 at the Animal Welfare League 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, hosted by Pay It Forward. There’ll be a lot to see and learn that night, as well as incredible and beneficial networking for all who attend. RSVP to 941-639-3720. New members are always welcome.
