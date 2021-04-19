Staying up to date with what is happening in our community has never been easier.
How often do we hear “I didn’t know about that” or “what’s the tent in the park for?” The Punta Gorda Chamber is synonymous with large events in our area, but there are many other events and programs that take place in and around us that we promote through our weekly eblast newsletter, called the Friday Facts. Our members are invited, free of charge, to submit their information for inclusion to jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com before 2 p.m. each Thursday, for inclusion in the following day’s distribution. This email blast arrives in the inbox of more than 16,000 people. What an incredible marketing reach, I think you will agree. These people are not just other members and associates, but also local and regional residents and visitors who have signed up to receive this newsletter, either via our website or by calling into the office. This newsletter can also viewed on our social media platform and on our website (under Quick Links), where it is updated weekly. If you are interested in keeping up to date with local business and community news and events, why not sign up to get your own personal copy, delivered to your inbox? This can simply be done by clicking the link at www.puntagordachamber.com, calling 941-639-3720 to give us your email over the phone, or by sending an email to jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce continues to strengthen as membership continues to grow. Despite the very difficult circumstances, we are seeing a rebound in confidence among our members. There is more and more interest in getting the wheels of business moving again. There are fresh eyes looking at our community at large, with a view to bring new entrepreneurs to the area. We all are aware how hot the real estate market is right now and our construction and remodeling members are in very popular demand. In an aim to help with filling open positions that our members are looking for, each Tuesday we also publish to our email database a list of open positions currently available in our area. By signing up for our communications, you can also share this information with anyone you know who is currently looking for employment or thinking of relocating here. Do you have a job you want posted, members simply need to send the details to tzajas@puntagorda-chamber.com before 2 p.m. each Monday and it will be included until your have a person in place. These are indeed interesting times and we at the Chamber strive to keep ahead of the needs of our business partners. Membership of the PG Chamber is very affordable and will add a wide variety of marketing opportunities to your bottom line. Tara Zajas is now in place, fired up and ready to help you to the next level. Simply give her a call on 941-639-3720 and she’ll gladly set up an appointment to visit you on site and discuss what this Chamber does for its members. For less than $25 per month, it’s well worth your time to investigate and discuss. Also to be clear, your business does not have to be located in Punta Gorda to be a member. We have members from all over the country already. You just need to want to do business with our other members — as easy as that.
For our members and potential new members alike, we are hosting at our offices a new-member orientation classes/refreshers for existing members, that will remind you of the multitude of exciting ways that the PG Chamber can add even more value to your bottom line – all of which are included in your membership dues. The next class will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday at our office. To RSVP, call 941-639-3720.
Meanwhile our April networking events are all set: Our Business After Hours will start at 5:30 p.m. today at Granny Nannies in Port Charlotte; and our networking luncheon will roll on April 28 at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda ($20). To RSVP, call the office. Our meetings are still restricted to 50 people, due to COVID-19, until further notice and we do ask for masks to be worn until seated.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
