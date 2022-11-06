The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 97th year in representing the Charlotte County business community and beyond since 1925. On Friday, Nov. 4, we had the pleasure of having 200-plus members attend our 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon. There was so much to celebrate along with our entire membership family all being engaged and active towards the phenomenal success that has been accomplished.

I personally wanted to thank all the elected officials, past board presidents, Leadership Charlotte Hall of fame recipients, past Pacesetter award recipients, our Sustaining Partners, Board of Directors, and all our members who attended, showing their support and commitment to our organization. To highlight the luncheon, we acknowledged and recognized our Business of the Year winners and our Pacesetter Award recipient.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments