The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 97th year in representing the Charlotte County business community and beyond since 1925. On Friday, Nov. 4, we had the pleasure of having 200-plus members attend our 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon. There was so much to celebrate along with our entire membership family all being engaged and active towards the phenomenal success that has been accomplished.
I personally wanted to thank all the elected officials, past board presidents, Leadership Charlotte Hall of fame recipients, past Pacesetter award recipients, our Sustaining Partners, Board of Directors, and all our members who attended, showing their support and commitment to our organization. To highlight the luncheon, we acknowledged and recognized our Business of the Year winners and our Pacesetter Award recipient.
Our 2021-2022 Businesses of the Year are: Nonprofit Business of Year was awarded to Gator Wilderness Camp School. There was a tie for our Small Business of the Year. They were awarded to Purple House Salon by Shawn Gilstad and to Granny Nannies Home Health Agency. Medium Business of the Year was awarded to Integrity Employee Leasing. Large Business of the Year was awarded to Suncoast One Title & Closings. Our prestigious Pacesetter Award recipient was presented to Angie Hogan, Gulf Coast Partnership. Congratulations to all the businesses on being selected and being honored for your success and accomplishments to our community.
We also recognized the following outgoing board members for their commitment, leadership, and service: Justin Brand, Charlotte Community Foundation and Bob Miller, Boyette and Miller Construction & Development.
Like in any organization, it certainly takes a village to make things happen. We are no different. I cannot convey enough my utmost appreciation for our staff. The commitment and dedication that is executed day-in and day-out is absolutely amazing! Thank you to Ruth Uzonyi, Finance Director, Janet Caffee, Information and Customer Service Manager, and Jami Joannes, Director of Business Development.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, Village Brewhouse, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda (Fishermen’s Village/Center Court). Registration is required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Punta Gorda Marina (40-year anniversary celebration): 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, 25096 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Food trucks, beverages, desserts, and giveaways. Registration is requested.
Boxdrop Mattress (Grand Opening): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snacks, wine and soda provided. Mattress specials and giveaways. Registration is requested.
First Impressions Foundation (5 Year Anniversary Celebration): 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 318 Tamiami Trail, #228, Punta Gorda (across from Icehouse Pub/2nd floor). Refreshments provided. Registration is requested.
Special Events
44th Annual Chamber Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m. Parade theme: Fishing you a Merry Christmas. Complete your Entry Form today. The parade starts at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center then heads south to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. What a great way to promote your business in front thousands of spectators lining the sidewalks. Prizes will be awarded to the best: Float (flatbed, trailer), decorated car/truck, and marching/performance unit. Our parade is open to all businesses — $35 per entry for a for-profit business and $20 per entry for a nonprofit organization. To complete your entry form, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Deadline for all entries is Friday, Nov. 18.
Toys for Tots: Once again, our Chamber is a dropoff location site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to come by our office to drop off the much needed toys. Toys will be collected through Friday, Dec. 16. There is no better way to put a smile on a
child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy. The chamber is located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
