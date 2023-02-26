Like many successful organizations, leadership, guidance and direction starts at the top. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is extremely fortunate as an organization to have such a strong Board of Directors, which provides the needed leadership, guidance and direction as we strategically navigate into the future as we approach our 98th year representing the business community of Charlotte County and beyond.

Over the past couple of years, we as an organization have transitioned with a change in leadership, strengthening the board of director dynamic, and strategically reviewing our program of work to ensure optimal value is being provided to our 1,000-plus members. With all this being said, I’d like to recognize and acknowledge our Board of Directors who have dedicated their time, energy, and efforts to ensure the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce remains the premier chamber in the region.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

