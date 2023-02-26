Like many successful organizations, leadership, guidance and direction starts at the top. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is extremely fortunate as an organization to have such a strong Board of Directors, which provides the needed leadership, guidance and direction as we strategically navigate into the future as we approach our 98th year representing the business community of Charlotte County and beyond.
Over the past couple of years, we as an organization have transitioned with a change in leadership, strengthening the board of director dynamic, and strategically reviewing our program of work to ensure optimal value is being provided to our 1,000-plus members. With all this being said, I’d like to recognize and acknowledge our Board of Directors who have dedicated their time, energy, and efforts to ensure the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce remains the premier chamber in the region.
Board President Steve Lineberry, Premier Photographic Events – President-Elect Nicholas Worden, Charlotte State Bank & Trust – Treasurer Toby Lynn, The Mortgage Firm – Secretary Kevin Graham, Suncoast One Title & Closings – Vice-President Leadership Kelsey Veitengruber, Farr Law Firm – Vice-President Member Services Edie Long, Integrity Employee Leasing – Rosa Benghtt, Granny Nannies – Melissa Bergey, Gator Wilderness Camp School – Cristin Beverley, Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port & Desoto – Mike Martin, State Farm Insurance/Mike Martin Agency – Glen Nickerson, Adams Publishing Group – David Oliver, Oliver Law, and Lucienne Pears, Babcock Ranch/Kitson & Partners – Hector Flores, Charlotte County Administration – Dave Gammon, Economic Development Office – John LeClair, Charlotte County Public Schools – Kaley Miller, Charlotte County Airport Authority – Melissa Reichert, City of Punta Gorda.
To keep with our mission and vision, we continue to enhance the quality of our Board of Directors with the addition of the following community leaders: Jessica Rhea, Florida Gulf Coast University – Michael Ehrat, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital – Kurt Brown, Fishermen’s Village, and Teresa Da Costa, Ashley, Brown & Smith, CPA’s.
To all our members, stay involved, engage, and allow the benefits of your chamber membership to yield the return on investment to continue the success of your business!
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at Finnegan’s Grille & Pub, 1825 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration and meal selection are required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 24Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Guest speaker/program: Patti Allen, Executive VP of Community & Government Affairs, Fisherman’s Village Development Plan. New member introductions. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, Neal Communities, 1622 Royal Court, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
The Furniture Warehouse (new member): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1241 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Light appetizers and bubbly will be served. Drawings for a Euro Stress Free Chair and Ottoman and two lamps. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Disabled American Veterans (new location): 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 3, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (Town Center mall/next to Dillard’s). Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
Lunch & Learn (new member): noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, Chamber office (2702 Tamiami Trail, PC). Topic: Being Prepared to Protect your Family and Business when Life Happens. Presented by Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Seating is limited. To register and make lunch selection, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. $10pp.
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.