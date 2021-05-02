The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is approaching exciting times. With 2020 fully behind us all and 2021 well on its way, the Chamber is working harder now — more than ever — to serve its members. There are many upcoming events that we invite our business community to join and to make the most out of your membership.
One of the Chamber's most exciting days of the year and the biggest opportunity for your business to get exposure to the community at large is the Hottest Business Day in Paradise Business Expo. The signature event hosted at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center will be Aug. 11 with doors opening at 10 a.m.
This expo has been successful for the last nine years and as we celebrate the 10th annual this year, it will be the biggest yet. With more than 60 businesses already registered and a record number of sponsors, now is the time to secure one of the few remaining spots. In just one afternoon, your business will have face-to-face exposure to more than 1,500 individuals wanting to learn more about you and your services.
To register for your spot at the expo, contact the chamber office today.
Once you have booked your booth for the Business Expo, it is now time to sharpen your marketing skills and let the world know who you are. There is no better way to do this than to network. Charlotte County is simply a face-to-face community. We pride ourselves in taking the time as a community to know our neighbors, saying hello to strangers and closing deals with a simple handshake.
But, that might be easier said than done. What if there was an easy 60-minute solution to sharpening your networking skills? Well, you are in luck. The Chamber will be hosting a Lunch and Learn “60 Minutes to Networking Success” presented by Steve Lineberry, president-elect, on Wednesday.
Finally, now that you have sharpened your networking skills, take them to the streets and put it to the test. The chamber is excited to welcome everyone to our many upcoming ribbon cuttings that have now resumed. This is a great opportunity for you to welcome new businesses to the community or to celebrate milestones with many of our businesses.
The month of May is packed with ribbon cuttings, Networking at Noon and our Business Card Exchange. To get all of the dates, please make sure you follow the chamber's Facebook page and read our Monday Morning Business Online, and our new First Thursday Advertiser.
Lastly, the Board of Directors is proud to announce that the search for a new executive director is underway. We are looking for a dynamic individual who can help take the chamber and our business community to the next level. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has been the beacon for businesses for more the 95 years in Charlotte County.
With our proven track record for success and our commitment of working tirelessly for the business community, the board is focused on finding the perfect candidate. Applications will open for the executive director position on Friday, and information can be found on our website: www.charlottecountychamber.org.
Justin Brand is the president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
